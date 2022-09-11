Firing of Scott Frost fine with some Nebraska fans, questionable for others

The decision to fire Nebraska's head football coach after another disastrous loss was met Sunday with approval from some Husker fans and questions or criticism from others.

After losing 45-42 against Georgia Southern Saturday night, NU athletic director Trev Alberts announced Sunday morning that Scott Frost had been fired effective immediately. The coach reportedly received a buyout of approximately $16 million and will be replaced, for now, by Nebraska's wide receiver coach Mickey Joseph, the interim head coach.

Frosts' tenure of 4¼ seasons ended with a 16-31 record. While some fans held out hope that Frost would find his footing and turn the program around, many thought that the decision to fire him was the right call.

John and Phyllis Jensen, both Husker fans, said they were optimistic about Frost at first. But after so many failed seasons and close games, they felt it was time for him to go.

If Alberts had waited until Oct. 1, the final payout to Frost would have been roughly $8 million, with the buyout cut in half for the final four seasons to $7.5 million.

"He had to go," John Jensen said. "Even if it cost an extra $7.5 million, it wasn't a matter of 'if,' it was a matter of when. For the sake of the team, it was best to just get him out of the way and get a new start."

Randy Prescott is on the same page.

"It was time," Prescott said. "It was stale. Same offense, same results all four years."

Bart Thompson said it had looked for some time as if Frost would be fired, and the Saturday loss was just the final nail in the coffin. Though it was a tough decision, he thinks it was the right step for the future of Husker football.

Still, Alberts' decision was off-putting for some. A commenter on a World-Herald article about the buyout wrote, in part, "Think of what that $8 million would mean for hiring teachers in the state, giving kids scholarships, or any number of other state programs. It's absolutely absurd that they had to get rid of him 3 weeks earlier — or, that Frost would demand that buy-out given his performance."

Another wrote, "I understand it’s donor $ (paying for the buyout). Or football program $. But the number of people who could have gotten an affordable education. Or food on their table. Or had a roof over their head. If people choose to invest their money into improving our society vs these sports. It hurts my heart."

Still another: "We couldn't wait (3) WEEKS???"

Tim Hullett questioned the logic of making such a drastic move before Nebraska faces off with Oklahoma — a longtime rival — this weekend.

"I don't really think they should have done it so fast," Hullett said. "Especially since we're going into the biggest game of the year."

The search for a new head coach will start soon, with the university using a third-party firm that vets candidates. The Huskers still have nine games to play in the 2022 season, but the path forward for Frost is less clear.