First-half suspension of two starters opens door for young Husker DBs

Nebraska is still on track to play the first half against Wisconsin without two starters in the secondary.

Time for some younger players to step up, the Huskers said Monday.

Junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and senior safety Deontai Williams were both hit with targeting penalties against Ohio State last weekend. Because the infractions occurred in the second half, they must miss the early stages of Saturday’s home opener against Wisconsin. Coach Scott Frost said he doesn’t believe the Big Ten has a process for appealing such rulings.

“I think we’re going to be kind of stuck with the outcome of it, whether we agree with it or not,” Frost said.

Redshirt freshman Myles Farmer saw late action at safety and sophomore Quinton Newsome played some corner. Both are likely candidates to start against the Badgers. Nebraska had already lost sophomore corner Braxton Clark to a season-ending injury in fall camp.

Freshmen Ronald Delancy and Isaac Gifford also got on the field late Saturday. Other options include freshman Tamon Lynum, redshirt freshman Noa Pola-Gates and junior college transfer Nadab Joseph.