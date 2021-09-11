 Skip to main content
Five Husker starters leave field due to injury during Nebraska's win over Buffalo
FOOTBALL

Five Husker starters leave field due to injury during Nebraska's win over Buffalo

Austin Allen

Nebraska's Austin Allen lays on the ground after being injured during the Huskers' against Buffalo.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha World-Herald's Sam McKewon breaks down the Buffalo vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 28-3.

Nebraska may have beaten Buffalo thoroughly, but the Huskers left the field with more bruises. During Saturday’s 28-3 win over the Bulls, Nebraska watched five starters leave the field due to injury.

Cam-Taylor Britt, Caleb Tannor and Matt Sichterman returned. Austin Allen and Zavier Betts did not. And Betts was only starting because usual starters Oliver Martin and Omar Manning didn’t dress. Martin has been out since week one against Illinois, and Manning, who started in Martin’s place against Fordham, had his left foot in a boot Saturday before the game.

“That’s just football,” tight end Chancellor Brewington said. “Sometimes, you just gotta roll with the punches. But it’s always next-man-up mentality, no matter who (gets injured).”

Few position groups have been hit as hard as Brewington’s, which has played without Travis Vokolek all season and lost team captain Austin Allen in the first half against Buffalo.

Besides Allen and Vokolek, no tight end on the roster had played at Nebraska before this season. Brewington caught his first pass for NU against Fordham. Chris Hickman and Nate Boerkircher earned their first grabs Saturday.

Moreover, Allen (255 pounds) and Vokolek (260 pounds) are the two biggest blockers in that room. None of Brewington, Hickman or Boerkircher, who shared most of the snaps after Allen’s injury, weigh more than 220 pounds.

Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich, who fights blocks from Nebraska tight ends during the week, said the Huskers’ smaller tight ends can block, too. But there’s a difference between fighting their block and fighting Allen or Vokolek.

“Obviously it’s a little different,” Henrich said. “If Trav gets a hold of you, you’re probably in trouble.”

