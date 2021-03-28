Five knowns, unknowns heading into Nebraska football spring camp

LINCOLN — The last time Husker fans heard from coach Scott Frost, he was preaching positivity in the face of a frustrating, long offseason.
Despite two of the top offensive skill players — Luke McCaffrey and Wan’Dale Robinson — transferring, Frost nevertheless anointed the chemistry of the 2021 group the best he’s seen, and even offered a small prediction of success.
“I definitely think it’s time for us to start threatening for, competing for, winning our half (of the conference),” Frost said. “That should always be the goal. I’m not sure if I felt like we had a team that was ready to do that in years past. I do now.”
Unlike 2020, when COVID-19 canceled Nebraska’s spring camp before it really began, the Huskers will have a full runway of preparation. Fifteen practices, starting this week and culminating with the May 1 spring game, will afford the Huskers a chance to learn and improve in a low-pressure environment.
They’ll enter the workouts with some questions that are typical of a program that hasn’t posted a winning season since 2016. But as Frost begins his fourth year at NU, almost all of the roster is his recruits. He made no changes to the coaching staff in the offseason, while offensive coordinator Matt Lubick turned down an opportunity to coach Montana State so he could remain in Lincoln to run a unit that boasts three returning starters on the line and a fourth-year starting quarterback in Adrian Martinez.
On defense, Nebraska returns its most experienced depth chart in years. Nine starters, in effect, return after the majority of Erik Chinander’s top defenders opted to take advantage of the NCAA-allowed extra year of eligibility.
The combination of known factors and question marks makes for an intriguing month ahead. Here are five things Nebraska football knows — and five unknowns that have to be answered.
KNOWN: Martinez as Nebraska’s starting quarterback
No. 2 is back for Year No. 4, and there’s zero question or controversy about whether he’ll take the first snap in Champaign, Illinois, on Aug. 28. Barring injury, Martinez will become the fifth Husker quarterback to start four seasons in Lincoln, and third since 2013. The career numbers — 5,628 passing yards, 1,776 rushing yards, 53 total touchdowns — are fairly prolific, but Martinez has 11 wins as a starter.
Unless NU alters its trajectory in 2021, Martinez’s production will largely have gone for naught.
Turnovers — particularly fumbles — have been a problem for Martinez, who has struggled to keep his shoulders healthy over three seasons. In a January interview, Frost told four reporters that he’ll handle more of Martinez’s coaching this season.
“Just a little more instinctual things — things he’s going to encounter in a game,” Frost said. “Mario (Verduzco) does an unbelievable job getting them prepared. Our quarterbacks never go into a game without knowing everything they’re supposed to do. I think just continuing to talk to Adrian about off-the-field things, drill work, to make some things that may not be natural just instinctual for him. Really dialing in on making sure there’s efficiency, and no mistakes. Adrian’s hungry for those things.”
UNKNOWN: Whether Logan Smothers plays well enough to make coaches feel good about his status as Martinez’s backup
Smothers didn’t get a spring camp last year, and fall camp was about Martinez and McCaffrey battling for reps. So Smothers’ first true crack at progress starts next week. Clearly, he has some wheels as a runner. Can he make the snap decisions and accurate passes needed for this offense?
In February, Frost seemed to think so.
“What I’ve really been impressed with so far is his savvy and ability to process information quick and make good decisions,” Frost said.
If Smothers is good to go as the No. 2, Nebraska can forgo its pursuit of a backup QB in the transfer portal. If not, NU has options lined up, including former Kentucky signal-caller Terry Wilson.
“Quarterback’s no different than anywhere else,” Frost said in February. “We’ll take a look at what we have ... to see if we need to get some help anywhere.”
KNOWN: Nebraska has running backs
There are six on scholarship, six walk-ons. That’s enough in camp to find a couple of decent options.
Position coach Ryan Held has done a good job of assembling the ingredients. All but one — Southern California transfer Markese Stepp — are freshmen. The clay is there. The recruiting pedigree is there.
UNKNOWN: Who will emerge from the massive logjam
Presumably, Stepp — mildly productive through two injury-riddled seasons with the Trojans — is the odds-on favorite to start with Rahmir Johnson, Marvin Scott, Ronald Thompkins and Sevion Morrison pushing, as well. Incoming freshman Gabe Ervin has an interesting skill set. Cooper Jewett and Jaquez Yant are better than average as walk-ons.
Given a full month to evaluate his backs, Held should be able to pick a few who can stay healthy and out of trouble off the field.
KNOWN: Nebraska has arguably the Big Ten’s biggest group of pass-catchers
As in, big. Tight ends Austin Allen (6-foot-8, 260) and Travis Vokolek (6-6, 260) are giants. Receivers Zavier Betts (6-2, 200), Levi Falck (6-2, 205), Omar Manning (6-4, 225), Samori Toure (6-3, 190) and Wyatt Liewer (6-3, 195) are lanky, physical options who make for large over-the-middle targets. In 2019 and 2020, NU’s top receivers were diminutive slot guys who, for all their talent, were still hard to locate downfield or in the red zone. Martinez won’t have that problem — or excuse — in 2021.
UNKNOWN: Whether NU can get production that matches the potential
How nice would it be for Nebraska fans and media to hear that one, or two, or even three receivers are having great camps? Not vague talk-around comments that include every single guy on the roster, but concrete answers?
Toure is the best candidate to emerge because he was already prolific at Montana. Manning has all the tools — is he healthy?
KNOWN: Nebraska has an experienced defense
It’s full of seasoned veterans, so many that improvement isn’t just likely, but essential. Nebraska’s D should be ahead of the offense considering five sixth-year seniors — plus junior Cam Taylor-Britt — opted to return.
At this point, a lot of these guys are like coaches on the field. They’ve just completed their fourth cycle of winter strength and conditioning under coach Zach Duval. Several already possess their degrees. They’ve bought in, and should set a tough pace in spring.
UNKNOWN: Whether NU finds a few more guys who can turn their play from steady to dynamic
NU’s inability to create turnovers in 2020 — seven overall and two in the final five games — speaks to the Huskers’ need for just a little bit more aggression and havoc-creating players. Taylor-Britt and JoJo Domann are two to count on, and Deontai Williams, when healthy and locked in, can provide a takeaway or two.
Who along the defensive line becomes that guy? Is there another outside linebacker — like Caleb Tannor or Pheldarius Payne — who can be paired with Domann?
KNOWN: Nebraska needs to make major strides in special teams
And the Huskers really have nowhere to go but up. The third phase legitimately cost NU a chance at upsetting Iowa, and darn near cost it the win at Rutgers.
While kicker Connor Culp was first-team All-Big Ten, he was not an effective kickoff specialist, and the kickoff return game was among the nation’s worst. It’s baffling that with one of the biggest rosters in college football, Nebraska cannot figure out special teams. Frost fired previous special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge and eschewed hiring a special teams coordinator.
UNKNOWN: Who will oversee special teams?
Frost hasn’t laid out the plan yet. It’s likely to be one of the first questions he’s asked Monday when he meets the media.
