Five knowns, unknowns heading into Nebraska football spring camp

On defense, Nebraska returns its most experienced depth chart in years. Nine starters, in effect, return after the majority of Erik Chinander’s top defenders opted to take advantage of the NCAA-allowed extra year of eligibility.

The combination of known factors and question marks makes for an intriguing month ahead. Here are five things Nebraska football knows — and five unknowns that have to be answered.

KNOWN: Martinez as Nebraska’s starting quarterback

No. 2 is back for Year No. 4, and there’s zero question or controversy about whether he’ll take the first snap in Champaign, Illinois, on Aug. 28. Barring injury, Martinez will become the fifth Husker quarterback to start four seasons in Lincoln, and third since 2013. The career numbers — 5,628 passing yards, 1,776 rushing yards, 53 total touchdowns — are fairly prolific, but Martinez has 11 wins as a starter.

Unless NU alters its trajectory in 2021, Martinez’s production will largely have gone for naught.

Turnovers — particularly fumbles — have been a problem for Martinez, who has struggled to keep his shoulders healthy over three seasons. In a January interview, Frost told four reporters that he’ll handle more of Martinez’s coaching this season.