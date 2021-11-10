Focus for Scott Frost, Huskers is on final two games, before refreshing program in offseason

The timing of the moves was calculated, Frost said. Nebraska is on a bye week and, following Wednesday’s workout, players won’t gather again until Sunday before returning to practice Monday. Further, with a flurry of offseason recruiting moves looming between the transfer portal and ahead of the Dec. 15 early signing period, securing new coaches as soon as possible is a top priority.

Meanwhile, NU will fill its coaching vacancies with support personnel to finish out the campaign against Wisconsin and Iowa. That includes senior offensive analysts Ron Brown (running backs) and Frank Verducci (offensive line), offensive analyst Mike Cassano (receivers) and offensive quality control man Steve Cooper (quarterbacks).

“Imagine nothing can be done (with hires) until after the season’s over,” Frost said. “So right now we’ve got some really good support staff here. They’re going to do a great job coaching these guys. I want them to do a great job coaching these guys because the players deserve our best effort to help them in these last two games.

“They’re going to give their best effort in these last two games. We’re playing some really good teams. … That’s where my focus is right now.”

No players, Frost said, have left the team this week in the wake of the coaching changes.