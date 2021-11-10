Focus for Scott Frost, Huskers is on final two games, before refreshing program in offseason

LINCOLN — Restructuring his contract was an easy call for Scott Frost. Firing four assistants was not. Next up for the Nebraska coach and his team is coming together for two more games ahead of a frenzied offseason program reshaping.
Frost, speaking publicly after practice Wednesday two days after parting with four offensive coaches, said hearts have been heavy around North Stadium.
“They’re hurting,” Frost said of the players. “I see the look on the offensive line, and the offensive line loved Coach (Greg) Austin because of the man that he is. It’s the same with the other positions and other groups. They’re hurting. I’m hurting.”
Offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Held, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and Austin — the O-line coach and run-game coordinator — had all been with the team at least two years. Austin, Held and Verduzco came with Frost from Central Florida after the 2017 season.
The moves came the same day Nebraska and Frost announced an agreement to alter his contract — including a $1 million salary reduction in 2022 and decreased buyout — while retaining him for a fifth season despite a 15-27 record in Lincoln. Frost said absorbing a pay cut was originally his idea.
“I’m in this business because I love the kids and I’m here because I love this place,” Frost said. “Man, I want to see this through and get this right. Any sacrifice I have to make to continue to do this, that’s an easy decision.”
The timing of the moves was calculated, Frost said. Nebraska is on a bye week and, following Wednesday’s workout, players won’t gather again until Sunday before returning to practice Monday. Further, with a flurry of offseason recruiting moves looming between the transfer portal and ahead of the Dec. 15 early signing period, securing new coaches as soon as possible is a top priority.
Meanwhile, NU will fill its coaching vacancies with support personnel to finish out the campaign against Wisconsin and Iowa. That includes senior offensive analysts Ron Brown (running backs) and Frank Verducci (offensive line), offensive analyst Mike Cassano (receivers) and offensive quality control man Steve Cooper (quarterbacks).
“Imagine nothing can be done (with hires) until after the season’s over,” Frost said. “So right now we’ve got some really good support staff here. They’re going to do a great job coaching these guys. I want them to do a great job coaching these guys because the players deserve our best effort to help them in these last two games.
“They’re going to give their best effort in these last two games. We’re playing some really good teams. … That’s where my focus is right now.”
No players, Frost said, have left the team this week in the wake of the coaching changes.
Following the Nov. 26 finale against Iowa, the first order of business for Frost will be to hire an offensive coordinator, with the rest of the staff pieced together after that. The new coordinator will “potentially” have input on the other staff vacancies.
It won’t be easy for Frost to turn over more of the offense to someone else, he said, and he’ll have to find somebody he trusts. But removing some of that burden from himself is necessary in order to spent time and focus on other areas of the team.
Frost’s vision for the offense is not necessarily to make “wholesale changes,” he said, but finding “fresh ideas” and voices. Nebraska is in the early stages of identifying potential candidates.
Frost said he would enjoy coaching quarterbacks but added it “probably doesn’t make a ton of sense” as he works to distance himself from more granular tasks — including calling plays on offense — and take a more CEO-style, global view of the program. The QB room may look much different in 2022 depending on whether four-year starter Adrian Martinez elects to return for one more season.
Will Nebraska hire a coach devoted fully to special teams? “Potentially,” Frost said, adding that Mike Dawson — who assumed the job coordinating special teams this year along with his role as outside linebackers coach — has done well shoring up the coverage units. Kickers, punters and return units continue to be liabilities for the 3-7 Huskers.
“When we put the puzzle together, (we will) figure out if that’s a possibility or not,” Frost said of a special-teams coach. “If it is, I would love to.”
In the meantime, all Nebraska can do is keep working. Start healing too.
“We’ve come so close in so many games,” Frost said. “And it’s hard to think we can keep doing exactly the same things and get over the top. It’s not any person’s fault, not any one of those coaches’ fault. Sometimes there just needs to be a little different voice and maybe little changes that can make a difference.”
