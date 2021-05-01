 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live: Husker football spring game in Memorial Stadium
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Follow live: Husker football spring game in Memorial Stadium

  • 0

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Abby Barmore look at where the Huskers stand with recruiting as several key prospects unofficially visit this weekend.

Nebraska concludes its spring season today with the Red-White game in Memorial Stadium.

The World-Herald will be there to provide full coverage of the scrimmage, with plenty of news, analysis, photo and video to come. The game is scheduled to begin shortly after 1 p.m. with the TV broadcast on BTN.

Keep it tuned to this page for updates throughout the day. Scroll down for a stream of Twitter posts covering the action. Or while you wait for kickoff, check out the link below for our complete coverage of Nebraska spring football.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert