Football helped Husker commit Randolph Kpai adjust to life in the U.S.

Kpai is the second of five children, with one older brother and three younger siblings under the age of 7.

Kpai remembers at age 6 he and his older brother struggling to assimilate in Chicago. He remembers feeling content with friends and family in Liberia before coming to America. It was different in cold Chicago.

“I’d be made fun of for drinking from the water fountain,” he said, adding that he grew up drinking water from his scooped hands. “I didn’t understand how stuff like that worked. I didn’t know how showers worked.”

He now laughs about the struggles. But he won’t forget the difficulties of adjusting to what most Americans consider “the basics.”

“It’s just little things that Americans take for granted,” Kpai’s high school head coach, Ryan Evans, said. “And we just think, ‘Well, of course, everyone should know how to drink out of the water fountain.’ Here’s this kid that just didn’t know any different.”

Kpai felt some discrimination. His then-thick Liberian accent marked him as an outsider, as did the way he went about his daily life. He wasn’t getting along with other kids at school and got in some fights. His older brother experienced similar situations.