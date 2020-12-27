Football helped Husker commit Randolph Kpai adjust to life in the U.S.

Growing up on the coast of West Africa, Randolph Kpai had never seen snow. When he first stepped off the plane in Chicago as a 6-year-old, it was coming down hard. For Kpai, from a hot, humid climate, the experience was new, to say the least.
“Oh my gosh,” he said with a laugh. “It was surreal.”
The youngster arrived in the United States from Liberia. Kpai’s father immigrated for work a few years before the rest of the family left home. When he felt established, Kpai’s father sent for his family.
The transition for the Husker football signee wasn’t easy. He landed in a culture far different than his own. Kpai (pronounced kuh-PIE) came to the U.S. knowing nothing about football, but 12 years later, at a still-growing 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, the four-star linebacker prospect signed with Nebraska after weathering the trials and tribulations of becoming a new American. His story is one of untapped athleticism, perseverance and finding success wherever he could. The struggling boy grew into a kindhearted young man — and there are plenty of chapters still to be written.
* * *
Kpai’s father is a wind turbine technician. He climbs to the top of the towering 280-foot structures dotting the prairie to perform maintenance.
“I could not do that,” Kpai said with a laugh. “I’m scared of heights.”
Kpai is the second of five children, with one older brother and three younger siblings under the age of 7.
Kpai remembers at age 6 he and his older brother struggling to assimilate in Chicago. He remembers feeling content with friends and family in Liberia before coming to America. It was different in cold Chicago.
“I’d be made fun of for drinking from the water fountain,” he said, adding that he grew up drinking water from his scooped hands. “I didn’t understand how stuff like that worked. I didn’t know how showers worked.”
He now laughs about the struggles. But he won’t forget the difficulties of adjusting to what most Americans consider “the basics.”
“It’s just little things that Americans take for granted,” Kpai’s high school head coach, Ryan Evans, said. “And we just think, ‘Well, of course, everyone should know how to drink out of the water fountain.’ Here’s this kid that just didn’t know any different.”
Kpai felt some discrimination. His then-thick Liberian accent marked him as an outsider, as did the way he went about his daily life. He wasn’t getting along with other kids at school and got in some fights. His older brother experienced similar situations.
The family needed a fresh start and left Chicago after a few years for Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where Kpai’s mother had family. But the difficulties continued. Kpai still struggled to get along with other kids. It was something he had to grow out of, and he started to find his footing in junior high.
Among other things, junior high meant the discovery of organized football.
Growing up, football to Kpai meant soccer. He was first introduced to American football playing with the neighborhood boys near his family’s apartment complex.
“I was playing bigger guys, and I would keep up with them. That’s why I knew that I was kind of good,” he said. “My friends’ positive peer pressure (pushed) me into playing football in middle school, and I had no idea what I was doing.”
He quickly caught on, displaying catlike quickness and a nose for the ball. In one eighth-grade game, he recovered five fumbles.
“What? Am I seeing this right?” Jeff Tobin, one of the referees and now Kpai’s teacher, recalled asking the other referees during the game. “Has this happened five times in this game?”
Kpai lined up at nose tackle. The opposing middle school team sat in the shotgun, and the center struggled to snap the ball back to the quarterback.
“The ball was on the ground as much as it ever got to the quarterback’s hands,” Tobin said. “I was the side judge, and five times that game Randolph just blew through the center and the guard and was on the football before the quarterback could even jump on it. … And it was just — it was just incredible.”
When asked about the game, Randolph said, “I was just playing,” adding, with a laugh, that he just played for fun and wasn’t paying attention to stats.
His enjoyment of the game started to grow deeper from there. He got serious about football in high school, developing an appreciation for how the ups and downs of football mirrored the ups and downs of his young life.
“Sometimes, if you put a bunch of hard work in and you do all the little things right, you still won’t get the outcome that you wish for,” he said. “But it’s how you are going to bounce back from that. I love the game; I love everything about it.”
After he played running back for a few years, his coaches at Washington High School moved him to linebacker. Like every athletic endeavor Kpai took on, he thrived. In 2019, as a junior, he logged 63 tackles, with 12.5 for loss and three sacks in 10 games. But Kpai and his coach can agree that his game is a work in progress.
“At times, Randolph is almost too fast. Really. Because he flies,” Evans said. “Not that he overpursues, but he will get there — where he’s supposed to be — like almost too quick.”
That speed, Evans said, meant Kpai would turn the ball carrier away from himself and into the arms of teammates, particularly in Kpai’s junior year.
“What he said definitely shows in tape, too,” Kpai said with a laugh, adding that he’s working on breaking down when he gets close to the ball carrier. Sometimes, Kpai felt that he got into position to make a tackle but arrived out of control, so a defender would make one move and beat him.
“In college, in a game, you make those little mistakes — you don’t break down or whatever — everyone’s good and that goes for 60 and a touchdown,” Kpai said.
But Kpai’s senior year, Evans said, was a different story. Kpai refined his speed and “just swallowed up ball carriers.” He was a menace defending the pass, too. Kpai picked off four passes and returned two for touchdowns.
“Suddenly, teams figured out that they couldn’t throw his way, either,” Evans said. “They thought maybe they could pick up a linebacker that was in coverage and learned their lesson the hard way.”
Evans saw Kpai grow as a leader, too.
“By the last, I would say, three or four games of his junior year, Randolph was leading the team,” Evans said. “He, I wouldn’t say took it from the seniors, but the seniors kind of stepped aside. They knew he was special. Kids would listen to him. And so he kind of just took over the team from there.”
Kpai started at middle linebacker, for the most part, this year. Washington also used him on the edge, and Evans said Kpai was his best coverage player, too. Overall, Kpai tallied 79 tackles, 9.5 for loss, in the 10-game 2020 season.
Washington didn’t end up with a great record this year, finishing 3-8 with a first-round playoff loss. But Kpai said he was just glad to get a season in with COVID-19 canceling games left and right in South Dakota. Overall, Kpai said it helped improve his leadership skills.
* * *
There are Washington High School alumni at Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska — three of Kpai’s top four choices.
At Nebraska they are offensive linemen Matt and Will Farniok, the latter of which used to give Kpai rides to weightlifting. But none of those alumni tried to pull Kpai one way or another, he said. They did serve as good resources for a quick text, however.
It helps that Lincoln is close to Sioux Falls so Kpai’s parents can make the 3½-hour trip south. Also, Sioux Falls and Lincoln feel similar to Kpai. “There’s that small-town, big-city vibe,” he said.
Kpai is set to become the fifth No. 1 prospect from South Dakota to commit to Nebraska in the past nine years, joining fellow Washington alumni Nate Gerry (2013), Matt Farniok (2016) and Will Farniok (2018) along with defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher (2020) out of Chamberlain.
The weight room and the food are something Kpai looks forward to, knowing his slender frame will need some weight to play in the Big Ten. He’s also excited to meet his new teammates, and he’s well aware that Nebraska is struggling to put together wins. Kpai is excited for an opportunity to help build the program.
“I know people have been saying this again, but Nebraska football is gonna be back,” he said. “And it’s not gonna be easy. Talk is cheap, so we’ve got to go out there and work. That’s why I can’t wait to get on campus.”
Kpai will be enrolling in classes in January. He’s excited, but Evans and Tobin will be sad to see the 2020 homecoming king graduate a semester early.
“Quite honestly — and this sounds weird talking about a football player — but he is the kindest football player that I have ever coached,” said Evans, who’s been coaching for 18 years.
Evans said Kpai is the type of person to stop by almost every teacher’s room and tell them good morning. Tobin echoes a similar sentiment.
“Walking down the hallway, he’ll cross traffic of students to come over and give you a fist bump, or give you, nowadays, an elbow bump,” Tobin said. … “It’s no wonder why he is the homecoming king. He just has that positively infectious way of making people’s day brighter.”
Signee Spotlights: Get to know the players in Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
Get to know new Husker football signee Mikai Gbayor, an inside linebacker from New Jersey who already seems physically ready to play in the Big Ten.
Get to know new Husker football signee Marques Buford, who's coming to Nebraska from a prep school in Connecticut and found the Huskers through a connection to a childhood friend.
Get to know new Husker football signee Heinrich Haarberg, an athletic quarterback who comes from within Nebraska's borders.
Get to know new Husker football signee Jailen Weaver, a 6-foot-9, 300-pound defensive end from California who's main goal is to try to humiliate blockers on his way to the quarterback.
Get to know new Husker football signee Teddy Prochazka, a towering offensive lineman from Elkhorn South who has the skills to be ranked among the nation's top prospects.
Get to know new Husker football signee James Carnie, a tight end from Norris High School who landed a scholarship offer from Nebraska off the strength of his senior season.
Get to know new Husker football signee Seth Malcom, an eight-man football star from southwest Iowa who said it was "very clear" that Nebraska was right for him.
Get to know new Husker football signee AJ Rollins, the Creighton Prep standout who could be a speedy and athletic tight end for Nebraska. "The sky’s the limit for him."
Get to know new Husker football signee Randolph Kpai, a versatile linebacker who comes from a South Dakota high school that has a track record of producing Nebraska football players.
Get to know new Husker football signee Henry Lutovsky, a massive offensive lineman from Iowa who has big-time potential.
Get to know new Husker football signee Thomas Fidone, a four-star prospect out of Council Bluffs who ranks as one of the top recruits in the nation.
Get to know new Husker football signee Latrell Neville, a wide receiver from the Houston area who fits the mold of what the Huskers want in their pass-catchers.
Get to know new Husker football signee Kamonte Grimes, a wide receiver from Florida who should be a formidable threat in the red zone for Nebraska.
Get to know new Husker football signee Branson Yager, an offensive lineman from Utah who has all the tools necessary to play in the Big Ten.
Get to know new Husker football signee Koby Bretz, who won a state title with Omaha Westside and has a background doing gymnastics and diving, which makes him an all-around athlete.
Get to know new Husker football signee Gabe Ervin, who comes from a powerhouse high school program Georgia and is the lone running back in Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class.
Get to know new Husker football signee Ru'Quan Buckley, a 6-foot-6, 280-pounder from Michigan who most schools recruited to play offensive tackle, but Nebraska likes him for the defensive line.
Get to know new Husker football signee Shawn Hardy, a receiver from Georgia with a 4.0 grade-point average and enough speed to be the vertical threat Nebraska needs.
Get to know new Husker football signee Malik Williams, a cornerback out of Georgia whom coaches say "is the total package" for his position.