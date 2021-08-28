For Mick Stoltenberg, transition from Blackshirt to fan comes with added nerves

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Three luxury buses filled with Illinois football players and coaches rolled the final two blocks down Kirby Avenue to Memorial Stadium on Saturday less than three hours before kickoff.
Even with the sirens from the police escort blaring, bystanders couldn’t miss a giant young man wearing a red Nebraska t-shirt bellowing a familiar refrain.
That big dude with powerful lungs yelling a drawn-out “Go Big Red” was a guy Husker faithful similarly shouted for just a few years ago. Mick Stoltenberg is transitioning from 2018 Nebraska team captain to a cheerleader no one wearing orange and blue dared ask to pipe down.
A few of the players on those buses also were likely glad Stoltenberg has exhausted his eligibility.
Stoltenberg is having a blast becoming one of Nebraska’s biggest fans — literally. He's 6-foot-5 and still jacked, though south of the 315 pounds he weighed during his final season as a Blackshirt in 2018.
An estimated 10,000 Nebraska fans were on hand at Memorial Stadium for the first game of the 2021 college football season. It was the first time most Nebraska fans have been able to attend an NU road game in person since the Huskers’ 54-7 shellacking of Maryland on Nov. 23, 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the 2020 season, caused schools to limit attendance at games around the country and made the season memorable for all the wrong reasons. It was a much happier opening day this year.
Stoltenberg chowed on bratwursts and kept hydrated with cold bottles of water while he enjoyed the company of 20 to 25 family members who have been tailgating and cheering for the Huskers on the road since at least 2012.
That’s two years before the Gretna graduate became a fixture on the Nebraska defensive line under three head coaches — Bo Pelini, Mike Riley and Scott Frost.
Stoltenberg’s Husker fandom can be traced back to times long before he was born. Mick’s uncle Bruce and great uncle Brian told tales of Grandma Wilma, who could not be bothered during Husker games as she swayed back and forth in her rocking chair. Nevermind that she was blind and couldn’t see the television, Brian said. Interrupting the announcers was not allowed.
“She was raised on Lyell Bremser,” Brian Stoltenberg said. “She loved her Huskers, and that got passed along to all of us.”
Wilma’s laser-like focus has extended to the following generations. That’s what makes conversations like the one they had Friday night at the hotel in Normal, Illinois, so much fun.
“The conversation last night was everything from so excited to so scared, back and forth, and everything in between,” Brian Stoltenberg said. “After today, we’ll know what’s going on. If they lay an egg today, it’s going to be tough.”
The game needed to be played before he could make any honest assessments about the expectations for the rest of the season.
“Everything’s so changed now you don’t know how to react,” Brian Stoltenberg said. “I’m not quite there yet. Maybe when kickoff starts. It’s just kind of weird right now. I hate to say it, but if they don’t come out today ready to play, I don’t know what’s going to happen.
“That’s why everyone is so nervous. It’s going to drive the whole season.”
Mick Stoltenberg has been a quick study in the art of being a fan. He now understands what all those relatives and friends were going through when he was playing.
“They’ve been doing this long before I was born,” Stoltenberg said. “They’ve been huge Husker fans forever. They traveled to most of the away games from 2014 to 2018. It’s fun to be on the other side of it now.”
While 2019 was a good first season to learn, Stoltenberg said he’s looking forward to this and future seasons supporting the game and team he loves.
“Last year we didn’t really get a chance to tailgate much with everything going on,” Stoltenberg said. “This year, especially with this being the opener and Week Zero for college football, it’s super exciting to be here, building suspense, getting excited for the game.
“It’s weird when you’re a fan. When you’re a player, all you do is focus on your job and what you have to do for the day. When you’re a fan, you pretty much get to worry about everything. You start thinking about, ‘What’s the game plan, what’s everyone going to do, how is this player going to play?’”
In the Lot 32 parking lot, Mick Stoltenberg is enjoying the fellowship before it’s time to head to the stadium. He’s excited to lend his support to what he hopes becomes a successful season.
“Just looking around the tailgate areas, I think we’re going to give the Nebraska football players a lot of support,” Stoltenberg said. “They spent a year without fans in Memorial Stadium, so I think they are going to be pretty excited to come out.”
The transformation to strictly fandom can’t happen for Stoltenberg until everyone he played with has exhausted their eligibility.
“There are still a few guys on the team I’ve played with,” Stoltenberg said. “The number is getting smaller and smaller every year, especially with guys being super seniors this year. It will be cool to see those guys out there playing, especially guys I had a good relationship with on the D-line.”
Stoltenberg was especially stoked about Damion Daniels being selected as one of the 2021 team captains.
When it was pointed out that he was harboring two sets of nerves, Stoltenberg acknowledged his unique situation with a hearty laugh.
“Everything we didn’t get to accomplish when I was there, I really want these guys to accomplish,” Stoltenberg said. “Big time. It’s exciting to watch them. I hope they can have a really good season and hope we can kick it off the right way today.”