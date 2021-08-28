For Mick Stoltenberg, transition from Blackshirt to fan comes with added nerves

The game needed to be played before he could make any honest assessments about the expectations for the rest of the season.

“Everything’s so changed now you don’t know how to react,” Brian Stoltenberg said. “I’m not quite there yet. Maybe when kickoff starts. It’s just kind of weird right now. I hate to say it, but if they don’t come out today ready to play, I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“That’s why everyone is so nervous. It’s going to drive the whole season.”

Mick Stoltenberg has been a quick study in the art of being a fan. He now understands what all those relatives and friends were going through when he was playing.

“They’ve been doing this long before I was born,” Stoltenberg said. “They’ve been huge Husker fans forever. They traveled to most of the away games from 2014 to 2018. It’s fun to be on the other side of it now.”

While 2019 was a good first season to learn, Stoltenberg said he’s looking forward to this and future seasons supporting the game and team he loves.