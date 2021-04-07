For Nebraska's defensive line, good isn't nearly good enough

“There’s already not enough reps to go around,” said defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

Competition is fierce. And Tuioti, while pleased with his linemen's growth, is nowhere near satisfied.

“They want to get better and we’ve got a chip on our shoulder,” Tuioti said. “We’ve got a lot to prove, I’ve got a lot to prove as a coach, we’ve got a lot to prove as a program. So every single day, when we come out to practice, we’re not trying to waste any of these opportunities.”

What does Nebraska’s defensive line have to prove?

“To be able to compete each and every day,” Tuioti said. “We’ve got to get a lot better in a lot of different things. In the run game, getting after the quarterback. Winning games. People here in Nebraska are very prideful people. I love that about this state, I love that about the culture. It burns me every single day. We’ve got to play up to that expectation, and they’re high expectations, and that’s why we came here. I love my boys, and they know and understand that. But every single day it’s not good enough. They want to get better.”

A good place for the defensive line to start: A better pass rush.