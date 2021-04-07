For Nebraska's defensive line, good isn't nearly good enough

LINCOLN — As if the 2020 season wasn’t challenging enough, Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson — uncertain there would be a season — loaded up on 18 credit hours last fall. As a pre-health major. He doesn’t recommend it.
“You learn to balance it out,” said Robinson, who wants to be a pediatric doctor. “There really is no time off, I’ve realized, but you find time off. You find the time to take a little break. Other than that, my days are pretty full. I’m usually not going to bed until 11 at night after schoolwork and practice.”
And yet Robinson (6-foot-6, 310 pounds) felt he had a “good first season.” He had 17 tackles — including two for loss — and earned a Blackshirt. He also learned a lot about what it takes to battle Big Ten offensive lines and how to make a jump in performance in 2021.
“Some might think it’s a big jump, but for me, I just see it as a normal jump,” Robinson said. “It’s the thing we do. It’s the way our culture has been changed. The culture is finally becoming what they said it was in the beginning. It’s all here. We’ve finally got all the right pieces.”
That is, all the same pieces from last season.
Aside from Keem Green — who played only a handful of snaps — NU returns its entire defensive line, including the top quartet of Robinson, Damion Daniels, Casey Rogers and Ben Stille, who opted for a sixth season and is coaching this spring while he recovers from surgery. All of Nebraska’s backups return too — Jordon Riley, Deontre Thomas, a slew of underclassmen.
“There’s already not enough reps to go around,” said defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.
Competition is fierce. And Tuioti, while pleased with his linemen's growth, is nowhere near satisfied.
“They want to get better and we’ve got a chip on our shoulder,” Tuioti said. “We’ve got a lot to prove, I’ve got a lot to prove as a coach, we’ve got a lot to prove as a program. So every single day, when we come out to practice, we’re not trying to waste any of these opportunities.”
What does Nebraska’s defensive line have to prove?
“To be able to compete each and every day,” Tuioti said. “We’ve got to get a lot better in a lot of different things. In the run game, getting after the quarterback. Winning games. People here in Nebraska are very prideful people. I love that about this state, I love that about the culture. It burns me every single day. We’ve got to play up to that expectation, and they’re high expectations, and that’s why we came here. I love my boys, and they know and understand that. But every single day it’s not good enough. They want to get better.”
A good place for the defensive line to start: A better pass rush.
Nebraska's defense as a whole averaged 1.63 sacks per game last season, which ranked ninth in the Big Ten and 96th nationally, a big drop from 2019 when NU’s 2.25 sacks per game ranked seventh and 57th. The Huskers lost Carlos and Khalil Davis to the NFL after 2019, and their production — 12 sacks in 2019 — was not replaced. The Huskers’ defensive line had just 2.5 sacks over eight games in 2020.
Tuioti had his linemen working on pass rush for half of Wednesday’s practice. Rogers, who had 25 tackles and one sack last season, said Tuioti is teaching linemen the incremental steps of improving their pass rush technique with “reps and reps and reps.”
“As a whole defensive front, I think we have to be better at closing the pocket — trapping the quarterback, making sure he can’t escape — and I think we did a decent job of that last year,” said Rogers (6-4, 300). “But it can always get better, and that’s what we were focusing on today.”
Robinson agreed.
“We weren’t containing or collapsing the pocket,” he said. “We were more just running up the field and giving those rush lanes to the quarterback. I feel like it’s a big problem. And then we’ve got to win our one-on-ones.”
Another area of improvement: Fourth-down rush defense. NU allowed 11.08 yards per carry and six runs of 10 yards or more in those situations. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has emphasized the issue in the offseason.
“It was one guy maybe wasn’t in a spot,” Rogers said. “… It was just one guy, maybe a step behind, or getting cut out of a gap. Little things like that can be fixed, but it can’t happen during a game.”
Tuioti said his spring emphasis with linemen is to “finish” plays better.
“Whether that’s making a play in our gap, getting to the quarterback to affect him,” Tuioti said. “All those different types of things, we have to get better at.”
A few seconds after Tuioti said that, Robinson and Rogers walked by, smiling and flexing at their coach. Tuioti joked he’s spending more time with his linemen than his family, and he likes the work ethic and energy they bring to practice.
But he references that “chip” on his shoulder again about the play of his unit. It’s perhaps easier to do when every key guy from 2020 is back, and only one newcomer — freshman defensive end Ru’Quan Buckley — is on campus.
“I love them boys, they work hard,” Tuioti said of Robinson and Rogers, who each have at least three years left in the program. “Did they play good? Yes, they played pretty good. Not good enough.”
Robinson is a little more positive. He sees the group growing, and young players like Nash Hutmacher, Marquis Black and Buckley are making moves too. Robinson called his first season “good” and anticipates 2021 being better for the whole unit.
He’s taking it a little easier with the class load this semester though, even as he eyes the University of Nebraska Medical Center years down the road. Being a doctor for kids seems to fit his personality.
“One day I just found out that kids really like me for some reason, I don’t know why,” Robinson said. “I’m a big jungle gym to climb on.”
