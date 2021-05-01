For second straight year, two former Huskers are selected in the NFL draft

Jaimes and Farniok’s former teammates at Nebraska had plenty to say via text after the selections — and after NU’s spring game.

“The texts, the Face Times — it was good to hear from all those guys again,” Jaimes said. “I’ve been keeping in touch with a lot of them, and it was nice to see how excited they were for me. A lot of my real close friends just finished up their last spring ball at Nebraska, so I know that was an exciting time for them.”

Jaimes was admittedly frustrated in some moments at NU — not because of the experiences with the team, but the lack of recognition he received both from the Big Ten and nationally, he said. He was never more rated than honorable mention All-Big Ten, including in 2020, but Jaimes was drafted ahead of three players who earned first and second-team All-Big Ten honors last season.

“I was up there with the top guys in pressures and sacks (allowed), and things like that and I didn’t really get any recognition from the Big Ten or whatever,” he said. “And obviously, we didn’t win as many games we would have liked to, and that comes along with being a team. There was a lot more I think I could have done that maybe would have affected the team in a positive way. It’s just something I’ll have to swallow.