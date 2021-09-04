Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen's 'relentless pursuit' leads to record-tying performance

“He’s very smart, he understands the offensive scheme, he knows where the ball is going to go. He watches a lot of film. He prepares, he practices like he plays every day. It’s special to go to work and coach him every day.”

Those 30 stops also tied the Memorial Stadium record of former Nebraska strongside linebacker Clete Pillen, who recorded that mark against Oklahoma State in 1976. It was also the first time an FCS player reached that milestone against an FBS team. NU players were stunned when told of the tackle tally.

"Respect," outside linebacker JoJo Domann said of Greenhagen's performance.

"Are you for real?" NU running back Markese Stepp said. "Thirty? Wow. Thirty tackles. Where's the stat sheet? Dang, that's a lot. He's a monster, I ain't gonna lie."

Nebraska coach Scott Frost was thankful he still has enough athleticism to get out of the way of a Greenhagen tackle as he did near the end of the game.

“He’s a guy,” Frost said. “I saw Logan (Smothers) scramble there at the end of the game and that kid came over and got him pretty good. I had to dodge out of the way to get hit by him, or he would have had 31 tackles, including one on me.”