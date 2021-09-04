Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen's 'relentless pursuit' leads to record-tying performance

LINCOLN — Though Ryan Greenhagen doesn’t consider himself to be a stats guy, the Fordham linebacker does have a knack for posting big numbers.
Greenhagen collected a historic number of tackles for the Rams on Saturday in their 52-7 loss to Nebraska before a crowd of 85,938 at Memorial Stadium.
The biggest crowd to ever see a Fordham game also saw the biggest number of tackles a single player has ever recorded against a Nebraska offense. The 6-foot-1, 245-pound senior from Sparta, N.J., had 30 total tackles — 13 unassisted and 17 assisted — to tie an NCAA record since 2000, when defensive statistics became official.
After the game, he had a one-liner to match his performance, too.
“I got a little winded at the end today,” Greenhagen said.
That it was Greenhagen who posted an otherworldly number like that didn’t surprise Fordham coach Joe Conlin.
“Even I noticed from the sideline he was all over the place,” Conlin said. “I would be more surprised if it was someone other than Ryan. That’s the kind of player he is. He’s the leader of our defense, a great kid. That’s how he prepares, that’s the way he plays every game.
“He’s very smart, he understands the offensive scheme, he knows where the ball is going to go. He watches a lot of film. He prepares, he practices like he plays every day. It’s special to go to work and coach him every day.”
Those 30 stops also tied the Memorial Stadium record of former Nebraska strongside linebacker Clete Pillen, who recorded that mark against Oklahoma State in 1976. It was also the first time an FCS player reached that milestone against an FBS team. NU players were stunned when told of the tackle tally.
"Respect," outside linebacker JoJo Domann said of Greenhagen's performance.
"Are you for real?" NU running back Markese Stepp said. "Thirty? Wow. Thirty tackles. Where's the stat sheet? Dang, that's a lot. He's a monster, I ain't gonna lie."
Nebraska coach Scott Frost was thankful he still has enough athleticism to get out of the way of a Greenhagen tackle as he did near the end of the game.
“He’s a guy,” Frost said. “I saw Logan (Smothers) scramble there at the end of the game and that kid came over and got him pretty good. I had to dodge out of the way to get hit by him, or he would have had 31 tackles, including one on me.”
Greenhagen and the Fordham defense spent more than their fair share of time on the field against Nebraska. The Huskers had 95 plays from scrimmage while limiting the Rams to 58 snaps. The time of possession was equally lopsided — 36:21 to 23:39 in Nebraska’s favor.
Conlin said those numbers eventually took their toll on the Rams, especially when the offense had trouble sustaining drives.
“Defensively I thought the effort in the first half was great, saw a lot of strip attempts, things like that,” Conlin said. “In the second half we got the ball and tried to get things going a little bit.
“We stalled out, we didn’t generate first downs for probably about a quarter-and-a-half. That’s too much for the defense to shoulder the load.”
Greenhagen, who made 32% of Fordham’s defensive stops, admitted his tank was getting close to empty, though Conlin said his star pupil practices at the same speed he plays.
Conlin said that Greenhagen watches more film than the average player. Greenhagen agreed that the off-field work is something he takes seriously as it leads to success on game day.
“We studied a lot of film, I like going over film personally,” Greenhagen said. “At the end of the day we just read our keys and play fast to the ball. They did a really good job up front, but just try to get off blocks and get to the football.”
Greenhagen got more productive as the game progressed. He had seven tackles (four unassisted) in the first quarter before finishing the first half with 12 stops (seven unassisted). He may have been tired at the end, but Greenhagen was a one-man wrecking crew on Nebraska’s final scoring drive.
Nine of his tackles, including three solo stops, came on that 15-play, 62-yard scoring drive.
“The key to being a linebacker is the relentless pursuit to the football,” Greenhagen said. “I think the key to being any good football player is if you’re around the ball you’re probably doing something right. That’s something that we preach here. Pursuit to the ball is number one for our defense.”
Being a member of the Fordham team that played before the largest crowd in school history is something Greenhagen said he’ll cherish.
“It’s a little bit of an energizer, which is awesome,” Greenhagen said. “It’s what kids dream of growing up playing football. You guys have a great fanbase. At the end of the day, when you’re on the field, it’s just 11 guys and 11 guys. You have to focus in on that, but it was a great experience. I’m glad that we got a chance to do it.”