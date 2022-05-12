Former Alabama defenders to take official visits at Nebraska

A busy two months of recruiting visits begin this weekend for Nebraska with one big question.

Will a pair of former Alabama defenders become Huskers?

Safety Kaine Williams and defensive lineman Stephon Wynn will be in Lincoln as official visitors barely two weeks after entering the transfer portal. Both are former four-star prospects once considered among the top talents in their respective classes who have played relatively minor on-field roles with the Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot-4, 307-pound Wynn, who has two years of eligibility remaining, was the first Tide player to leave following the end of spring practices. The South Carolina native and top-100 national recruit from the 2018 class was a rotational player in Tuscaloosa, appearing in 21 games and making 16 tackles across four seasons. He played in seven games last season with five tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Wynn would fit as a defensive tackle in Nebraska’s four-man front or on the edge in a 3-4 scheme. Landing the son of former Clemson tight end Stephon Wynn Sr. would mark another major step toward rebuilding a defensive line that lost multiple big bodies to the portal and pro ball but restocked in the last month with major transfer victories in edge rusher Ochaun Mathis (TCU) and interior lineman Devin Drew (Texas Tech).

“The new way of college football is going to be doing your best to recruit for positions, expecting attrition and expecting to lose some kids and then trying to go out and fill the gaps you have,” NU coach Scott Frost said on his radio show last month. “I think that’s just going to be the way it is.”

Nebraska has more of an existing relationship to leverage with Williams, a former standout at John Ehret High School in the New Orleans suburb of Marrero. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder included LSU among his finalists in the 2021 class and built bonds with then-Tigers assistant coaches Mickey Joseph and Bill Busch, both of whom are now Husker staffers.

“Coach Mickey is like family,” Williams told 247Sports during his initial recruiting process. “I’m talking with him almost every day. (Busch) is a nice guy. He’s smart and knows what he’s doing.”

Williams, much like Arizona State transfer and defensive back Tommi Hill, would arrive with the luxury of time — he has four years to play four. He wreaked havoc in high school while intercepting 13 passes and forcing in four season before appearing in one college game against Georgia during a redshirt campaign last fall.

Unlike many of Nebraska’s portal adds, Williams doesn’t appear to address a critical need. NU has 16 defensive backs on scholarship and coaches often repeated this spring they see a position stocked with quality options despite losing three starters from the 2021 group.

Williams is coming off a midweek visit to Kansas, where he posted pictures on social media of himself wearing blue Jayhawk gear. He’s reported other offers including Buffalo, Indiana, Tulane and Temple.

Nebraska is unofficially right at the 85-scholarship limit already, meaning it would need to create an opening for every transfer it brings it between now and fall camp. Fourteen Huskers since last November have entered the portal while 11 newcomers have come out — nine of those were on campus for spring ball while kicker Timmy Bleekrode and Mathis will arrive this month.

Any new potential transfer adds will be motivated to decide quickly with summer conditioning soon underway. The last day to enroll in UNL summer classes for the eight-week session is May 19 while the deadline for the first five-week session is June 8.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.