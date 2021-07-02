Former Gretna goalie Brendan Franke joining Huskers as a walk-on

The former Gretna High School goalie who kicked 35 touchbacks for last season will attempt to become Nebraska’s kickoff specialist this fall.

Brendan Franke told The World-Herald Friday he was joining the NU football team as a walk-on after one season at NAIA power Morningside, where he was one of the best kickoff specialists in NAIA.

Franke went looking for a new opportunity at Division I — and preferred NU for that destination. He performed well, he said, in a workout with the Huskers in June, when he hit a couple touchbacks in an indoor environment.

“Can you do that all the time?” Husker coach Scott Frost asked Franke.

“Well, yeah,” Franke said.

Nebraska has had persistent problems with its kickoff coverage in recent years. It has allowed three kickoff returns for touchdowns in the last two seasons, including two to the same player playing for different teams in different seasons. Placekicker Connor Culp handled most of the kickoffs in 2020. He had just 12 touchbacks.

