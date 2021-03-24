Former Husker Ameer Abdullah reportedly re-signs with Minnesota Vikings

Former Husker running back Ameer Abdullah is reportedly re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN first reported the news Wednesday morning but did not include terms of the deal, and the Vikings have not yet announced it.

Abdullah has played for the Vikings since he was claimed on waivers during the 2018 season. He was then re-signed to one-year contracts in 2019 and 2020. He made a base salary of $910,000 last season.

He played in all 16 games last season for Minnesota, primarily as the kickoff returner. He averaged 23.5 yards per return on 15 attempts. He played sparingly on offense with eight rushes for 42 yards and eight catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

The 27-year-old Abdullah — a second-round draft pick of Detroit in 2015 — had his most productive NFL season as a rookie in 2015, when he had 597 yards rushing, 183 receiving and three total touchdowns. Injuries robbed him of all but two games in 2016, but he rebounded in 2017 with 714 total yards of offense and five touchdowns. Abdullah played in three games for Detroit in 2018 before being cut.

Abdullah now has career numbers of 1,408 rushing yards, 576 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns. He's also averaged 26.4 yards per kickoff return during his career.