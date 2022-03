Former Husker Ameer Abdullah signs with Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders signed former Husker running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year deal.

Abdullah has played seven seasons in the NFL for Detroit, Minnesota and Carolina. He has rushed for 1,574 yards with six touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry in 91 career games. He also has 119 receptions for 865 yards and 17 TDs.

As a senior in 20014, Abdullah became the first Husker to have three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He also tied a program record with four games of more than 200 rushing yards. With his 1,611 rushing yards, sixth on the NU's single-season list, he finished his career with 4,588 yards, trailing only Mike Rozier for the all-time lead.

The second-team All-American was a second-round draft pick in 2015.

Abdullah played 17 games last season for Carolina and Minnesota. He had 51 carries for 166 yards and 38 catches for 289 yards and a TD.

The Raiders announced the move Friday to add another receiving back to compete in a deep running backs room.

Las Vegas previously signed free agent Brandon Bolden and are also bringing back starter Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake this season.