Former Husker assistant Ryan Held hired at North Alabama

Former Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held has a new job: Offensive coordinator at North Alabama.

Held, fired in mid-November by Scott Frost after 3¾ seasons at NU, will also serve as associate head coach at UNA, a FCS school that finished 3-8 last season.

“He fits our staff, where our guys don't just coach a position but fill a lot of different roles,” North Alabama coach Chris Willis said of Held. “He has been there and done that. He is someone we feel we can turn the offense over to and know he can do that.”

Held’s salary wasn’t disclosed, but it will mitigate the portion of money he’s owed by Nebraska for terminating his contract prior to its expiration.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the path of helping young men be their best version,” Held said on Twitter after his hiring. “I can’t wait to meet the players and hunt for some ballers.”

Held worked nearly six years for Frost; prior to that, he served as a junior college head coach for a number of schools.

