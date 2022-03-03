Former Husker Austin Allen has strong showing at NFL combine

Nebraska’s record-breaking tight end more than held his own at the NFL combine on Thursday.

Austin Allen navigated a strong day of measurements and drill work at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis while proving he physically belongs in the conversation to be chosen when the draft occurs April 28-30.

The Aurora grad — who measured at slightly above 6-foot-8 and 253 pounds — flashed elite-level explosion and agility in addition to size.

His 20-yard shuttle time of 4.26 seconds ranked second of 10 participating tight ends, just a hundredth of a second behind Indiana’s Peyton Hendershot. His three-cone drill time (7.00 seconds) was the best of eight players at his position. His broad jump (10 feet, 1 inch) was third in his group.

Allen’s 40-yard dash time of 4.83 seconds ranked 10th of 12. The fastest tight end was Maryland’s Chig Okonkwo (4.52).​

