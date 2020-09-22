Former Husker Barret Pickering enters transfer portal

Former Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering appears to be on the move.
Pickering, NU's starting kicker for two seasons, announced Tuesday night that he'd decided to enter the transfer portal and seek a new school where he can pursue a graduate degree.
Pickering had taken a medical scholarship last winter after battling a variety of injuries last season. In his two seasons at Nebraska, Pickering made 17 of 23 field goals and 50 of 51 extra points.
The Huskers will break in a new kicker this fall, with a variety of walk-ons — including LSU transfer Connor Culp and Iowa Western transfer Chase Contreraz — competing for the job.
