 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Husker Barret Pickering enters transfer portal
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Former Husker Barret Pickering enters transfer portal

{{featured_button_text}}
Pickering

Former Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering has entered the transfer portal.

 ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering appears to be on the move.

Pickering, NU's starting kicker for two seasons, announced Tuesday night that he'd decided to enter the transfer portal and seek a new school where he can pursue a graduate degree.

Pickering had taken a medical scholarship last winter after battling a variety of injuries last season. In his two seasons at Nebraska, Pickering made 17 of 23 field goals and 50 of 51 extra points.

The Huskers will break in a new kicker this fall, with a variety of walk-ons — including LSU transfer Connor Culp and Iowa Western transfer Chase Contreraz — competing for the job.

Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert