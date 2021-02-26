Former Husker Brandon 'Missile' Rigoni still lives life 'one play at a time'

Nebraska football has yet to win a conference title in the 21st century but an entire generation of Huskers and memories have nonetheless passed through Lincoln since the glory years of championship teams past. The World-Herald will periodically catch up with notable NU alums in their 20s and 30s about life after their playing days.

Brandon Rigoni was supposed to be in Italy a year. He wanted to experience a new culture and a new place.

The lifelong Lincoln resident was a few months removed from his senior season at Nebraska, a wild ride in which he earned a scholarship, a captain title and lifter of the year honors in 2006. He found a nontourist town in the southern part of the country where no one spoke English.

The trip felt like a vacation for a few weeks. But internet access was spotty. And the pace of life — with two-hour lunch breaks and leisurely afternoons where returning to work was often optional — was a shock to the system of a guy who built an athletic career around outworking everyone.

“I was so bored after five months that I came back,” Rigoni said.