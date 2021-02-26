Former Husker Brandon 'Missile' Rigoni still lives life 'one play at a time'

Nebraska football has yet to win a conference title in the 21st century but an entire generation of Huskers and memories have nonetheless passed through Lincoln since the glory years of championship teams past. The World-Herald will periodically catch up with notable NU alums in their 20s and 30s about life after their playing days.
Brandon Rigoni was supposed to be in Italy a year. He wanted to experience a new culture and a new place.
The lifelong Lincoln resident was a few months removed from his senior season at Nebraska, a wild ride in which he earned a scholarship, a captain title and lifter of the year honors in 2006. He found a nontourist town in the southern part of the country where no one spoke English.
The trip felt like a vacation for a few weeks. But internet access was spotty. And the pace of life — with two-hour lunch breaks and leisurely afternoons where returning to work was often optional — was a shock to the system of a guy who built an athletic career around outworking everyone.
“I was so bored after five months that I came back,” Rigoni said.
He found another surprise when he returned to join Nebraska’s neuroscience postgraduate program. The optimistic football program he left behind — one that went 9-5 and played in the Big 12 title game — gave way to 5-7 in 2007 and mass changes to the administration and coaching staff. The only way he had been able to keep up from Italy was with occasional two-week-old newspapers his family sent.
Vacant offices greeted him on his first visit back to North Stadium.
“All these coaches I played for, it went from everything looking good to ‘Boom,’ ” Rigoni said. “That’s how quickly the tide can change.”
Rigoni, now into the back half of his 30s, chuckles at how long ago his playing days seem. He has done a lot since then, changing jobs and meeting industry leaders around the country all while keeping Lincoln as home base. He’s in his fourth year as vice president of business development at Lincoln Industries, a provider of metal finishing products.
Football rarely enters his life these days outside of office banter with colleague Tim Carpenter, a former Husker tight end who won three national championships in the 1990s. Once last year, he was picking up takeout from a Mexican restaurant and saw “Go Big Red” scrawled on the bag. Written underneath was his old nickname — “Missile!”
Rigoni was once a heat-seeking 205-pound cannonball on special teams, leading NU’s third phase with 15 tackles and two forced fumbles in 2005. “If it forms, I blow it up,” he said back then.
Now he’s a 5-foot-5, 150-pound businessman who pours his aggressiveness into company investments and growth. His once-famous weight-room grind has been significantly curbed since he became a parent of two young children with his wife, Laura.
“I don’t look like a football player anymore,” Rigoni said. “I think people would be shocked to hear how little I work out now if they had known me back when I was playing. So I’m not working out as much as I would like.”
But Rigoni’s glory days lasted longer than most.
He ran the first leg carrying the torch at the Nebraska-Wyoming border before the Cornhusker State Games in 2007. And that was after a dominant high school run at Lincoln Southeast, playing multiple sports with future Huskers like Barrett and Bo Ruud (football), Alex Gordon (baseball) and Jake Muhleisen (basketball). His ascension to a fan favorite at Nebraska followed a recruiting process that didn’t include any scholarship offers, even from Division II schools, for the running back/safety.
“Teams like UNO passed him up for guys that I personally watched him knock out in games,” Bo Ruud said in 2004. “If Brandon Rigoni were 8 inches taller, he's an automatic first-team All-American.”
Despite many of his old acquaintances no longer being at Nebraska in 2008, Rigoni found a way back into the football program as a grad student. A friend from his playing days, former head athletic trainer Doak Ostergard, set up a meeting with new Athletic Director Tom Osborne, who set up a meeting with new coach Bo Pelini.
Rigoni’s next five years were a cross section of his biggest passions. He was an assistant strength coach under James Dobson, arriving for 5 a.m. lifting sessions and leaving after 7 p.m. when practices ended. Maybe the only Husker to outwork him in that time, he said, was running back Rex Burkhead.
“He never took a play off. He never even took a rep off in the weight room,” Rigoni said.
Meanwhile, the athletic department partnered with a venture capital company and Rigoni helped develop technology that eventually spawned a local business that sells motion-capture systems. Rigoni and Ostergard also came up with the concept for a research facility in East Stadium, which eventually became the Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab. He helped design that facility along with the adjacent Center for Brain, Biology and Behavior.
“It’s remarkable how similar the actual building turned out to be compared to some of these rough sketches that I had on notebook paper with Doak early on,” Rigoni said. “So I had this fantastic, unique graduate experience at the university where I was going to school and earning my degree and learning all of that while also developing new products and figuring out how to start a company and building a research center.”
Rigoni left at an uncertain time in Pelini’s Nebraska stint — the coach was fired a year later — and joined Gallup. He spent the next few years rising within the organization as a researcher and consultant, meeting famous hedge-fund managers and successful entrepreneurs along the way. Eventually, a chance encounter with Lincoln Industries CEO Marc LeBaron put him on his current path.
The former Husker marvels at how many people have invested in him since he last wore a Nebraska uniform. He has the same zeal for returning the favor as he used to feel busting downfield wedges.
“One play at a time is how I played,” Rigoni said. “And it’s still kind of how I live my life.”
