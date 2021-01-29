Former Husker Brenden Jaimes can boost NFL draft stock at Saturday's Senior Bowl

LINCOLN — Nebraska returned to the NFL draft last year with twin defensive tackles, including one, Khalil Davis, with the Super Bowl-bound Buccaneers.
The best chance for NU to restart its streak has a big audition Saturday, as Husker left tackle Brenden Jaimes plays in the 2021 Senior Bowl. The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. in Mobile, Alabama, and will be televised on NFL Network.
Because the pandemic canceled the NFL Combine — the weeklong workout-and-interview event — the Senior Bowl becomes one of the major evaluation tools for pro scouts. Pro Days will too, but those could be complicated by COVID in some areas of the country.
Jaimes (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) is one of 21 offensive linemen in Mobile. He has a chance to make a big impression beyond the four years of tape he compiled at Nebraska, where he started 40 straight games.
Jaimes blocked for seven different quarterbacks at Nebraska and played alongside a slew of guards. He returned for his senior year despite having a mid-round grade from the NFL draft advisory board after the 2019 season, according to offensive line coach Greg Austin. Jaimes at that time was projected between a third-round and fifth-round pick, and his pass blocking only improved in his senior year, said Austin, who was “happy” to have Jaimes as long as Nebraska did.
The decision not to play the season-ending game at Rutgers was a business decision of sorts and allowed Nebraska to break in his successor, freshman Turner Corcoran.
Jaimes progressed from a 265-pound true freshman to a 300-pound senior. He was NU's best offensive lineman for his last three years, pushing himself to improve and serve as a mentor to others.
“I think the level that I'm playing at has gotten significantly higher than when I was a freshman, obviously,” Jaimes said in early December, before his final game against Minnesota. “Back then I would really just focus on sort of myself. Being selfish, didn't really know the playbook, didn't have the size, didn't have the strength to compete. But now, I do have the size. I do have the strength. I know the playbook. So I’m trying to be a team leader, bringing people along with me, bringing young guys like Turner Corcoran and (Ethan) Piper. Bringing it up to the level that I'm playing at is kind of my role as a team leader."
Generally 20 to 25 offensive tackles are taken in each NFL draft. The Draft Network rates Jaimes as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2021 draft, while WalterFootball.com rates Jaimes at No. 34. Draft Lord Sports has Jaimes at No. 27.
Jaimes has been wearing No. 67 in Senior Bowl workouts. On Saturday he’ll play for the National Team, protecting quarterbacks Ian Book (Notre Dame), Sam Ehlinger (Texas) and Feleipe Franks (Arkansas).