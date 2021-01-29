Former Husker Brenden Jaimes can boost NFL draft stock at Saturday's Senior Bowl

“I think the level that I'm playing at has gotten significantly higher than when I was a freshman, obviously,” Jaimes said in early December, before his final game against Minnesota. “Back then I would really just focus on sort of myself. Being selfish, didn't really know the playbook, didn't have the size, didn't have the strength to compete. But now, I do have the size. I do have the strength. I know the playbook. So I’m trying to be a team leader, bringing people along with me, bringing young guys like Turner Corcoran and (Ethan) Piper. Bringing it up to the level that I'm playing at is kind of my role as a team leader."