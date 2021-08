Former Husker Brett Maher signs with New Orleans Saints

Former Nebraska kicker Brett Maher signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Maher went through a tryout Monday and earned a roster spot for training camp. The Saints need a kicker since their starter, Wil Lutz, is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to fix a core muscle.

Maher played in 29 games over the 2018 and '19 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. He made 49 of 66 field goals (74.2%) over that timeframe and became the first kicker in league history to make three field goals of 60 yards or longer in his career.

Maher was released by the Cowboys after the 2019 season though. Since then he has bounced around on offseason rosters and practice squads for the New York Jets, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. 

At Nebraska, Maher was the Big Ten co-kicker of the year in 2012 and second-team All-Big Ten at both kicker and punter, according to the league coaches. He made 78% of his field goals as a Husker and averaged 43.2 yards per punt.

