Former Husker Cam Taylor-Britt is pleased with his performance at Pro Day

After he ran a blazing 4.38-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine, Nebraska corner Cam Taylor-Britt said he killed a few bad rumors about his speed and put himself in position to have a good problem.

Taylor-Britt, perhaps NU’s top prospect for the 2022 NFL draft, has heard teams tell him he could play corner, nickel or safety thanks to a versatile skillset.

“It depends on the scheme, of course, but I’m not afraid to hit,” Taylor-Britt said at NU’s Pro Day. “(I have) ball skills. One thing they did say — because I asked them — is one thing I need to work on is my transition coming back downhill. And that’s one thing I wanted to show in my drills today, is coming out of my breaks as fast as possible and just attacking the ball.”

The Ravens, Chiefs, Jets and Buccaneers have shown the most interest in his talent, Taylor-Britt said. He was pleased with his work during drills Tuesday. He chose to stand on his 4.38 40 time from Indianapolis.

“Speed was one of the biggest things I wanted to show and I did that at the combine,” Taylor-Britt said.

Taylor-Britt will watch the draft — which runs April 28-30 — in Atlanta with his family, many of whom attended NU’s Pro Day. Taylor-Britt took pictures with his parents, Darrell and Courtney, on Tuesday.

Taylor-Britt’s play against some of the Big Ten’s best draft-worthy receivers — Purdue’s David Bell and Ohio State’s Chris Olave among them — should work in his favor with scouts, who watched some of Taylor-Britt’s film of covering the league’s top guys. Taylor-Britt said his best game of 2022 was the Michigan performance, when he had eight tackles and three pass breakups.

At Illinois, Taylor-Britt played his worst game, surrendering a safety on a punt return. Early this season, Taylor-Britt said, he tried to do too much.

“Everybody here can attest to that,” Taylor-Britt said, referring to the array of reporters around him. “Illinois game for sure. I had to sit down with my coach, coach Frost, he told me straight up to my face — and I’d rather him say it than anybody else — just ‘calm down.’ Play your game, Cam, you don’t have to do so much.”

Once Taylor-Britt did that, the season progressed to this point, when Taylor-Britt would like to think he’s better than being a third-day pick, which constitutes the fourth-through-seventh rounds of the draft.

No Husker has been selected in the first three rounds of the draft since Maliek Collins and Vincent Valentine in 2016.

“I kind of want to throw third day out the window, keep boosting everything up, go as high as possible,” Taylor-Britt said.

Leagues other than NFL

» Receiver Levi Falck — who ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash — said he’s open to playing football in a league other than the NFL if that’s what it takes to play pro football.

“If I get shot somewhere, I’ll try to stick around for a while,” Falck said. “My goal is to play football for as long I can. That’s what I love and that’s what I want to do.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.