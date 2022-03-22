Former Husker Cam Taylor-Britt is pleased with his performance at Pro Day

After he ran a blazing 4.38-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine, Nebraska corner Cam Taylor-Britt said he killed a few bad rumors about his speed and put himself in position to have a good problem.
Taylor-Britt, perhaps NU’s top prospect for the 2022 NFL draft, has heard teams tell him he could play corner, nickel or safety thanks to a versatile skillset.
“It depends on the scheme, of course, but I’m not afraid to hit,” Taylor-Britt said at NU’s Pro Day. “(I have) ball skills. One thing they did say — because I asked them — is one thing I need to work on is my transition coming back downhill. And that’s one thing I wanted to show in my drills today, is coming out of my breaks as fast as possible and just attacking the ball.”
The Ravens, Chiefs, Jets and Buccaneers have shown the most interest in his talent, Taylor-Britt said. He was pleased with his work during drills Tuesday. He chose to stand on his 4.38 40 time from Indianapolis.
“Speed was one of the biggest things I wanted to show and I did that at the combine,” Taylor-Britt said.
“I kind of want to throw third day out the window, keep boosting everything up, go as high as possible,” Cam Taylor-Britt said.
SCOTT BRUHN, NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Taylor-Britt will watch the draft — which runs April 28-30 — in Atlanta with his family, many of whom attended NU’s Pro Day. Taylor-Britt took pictures with his parents, Darrell and Courtney, on Tuesday.
Taylor-Britt’s play against some of the Big Ten’s best draft-worthy receivers — Purdue’s David Bell and Ohio State’s Chris Olave among them — should work in his favor with scouts, who watched some of Taylor-Britt’s film of covering the league’s top guys. Taylor-Britt said his best game of 2022 was the Michigan performance, when he had eight tackles and three pass breakups.
At Illinois, Taylor-Britt played his worst game, surrendering a safety on a punt return. Early this season, Taylor-Britt said, he tried to do too much.
“Everybody here can attest to that,” Taylor-Britt said, referring to the array of reporters around him. “Illinois game for sure. I had to sit down with my coach, coach Frost, he told me straight up to my face — and I’d rather him say it than anybody else — just ‘calm down.’ Play your game, Cam, you don’t have to do so much.”
Once Taylor-Britt did that, the season progressed to this point, when Taylor-Britt would like to think he’s better than being a third-day pick, which constitutes the fourth-through-seventh rounds of the draft.
No Husker has been selected in the first three rounds of the draft since Maliek Collins and Vincent Valentine in 2016.
“I kind of want to throw third day out the window, keep boosting everything up, go as high as possible,” Taylor-Britt said.
Leagues other than NFL
» Receiver Levi Falck — who ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash — said he’s open to playing football in a league other than the NFL if that’s what it takes to play pro football.
“If I get shot somewhere, I’ll try to stick around for a while,” Falck said. “My goal is to play football for as long I can. That’s what I love and that’s what I want to do.”
Photos: Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000
Brenden Jaimes (2021)
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Selected: 5th round, No. 159 overall
ELSIE STORMBERG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Farniok (2021)
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Selected: 7th round, No. 238 overall
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Khalil Davis (2020)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 6th round, No. 194 overall
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carlos Davis (2020)
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Selected: 7th round, No. 232 overall
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tanner Lee (2018)
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nate Gerry (2017)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 5th round, No. 184 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maliek Collins (2016)
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Selected: 3rd round, No. 67 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vincent Valentine (2016)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 3rd round, No. 96 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Lewis (2016)
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Selected: 4th round, No. 130 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andy Janovich (2016)
Team: Denver Broncos
Selected: 6th round, No. 176 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ameer Abdullah (2015)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 2nd round, No. 54 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Randy Gregory (2015)
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Selected: 2nd round, No. 60 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kenny Bell (2015)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 162 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stanley Jean-Baptiste (2014)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spencer Long (2014)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 3rd round, No. 78 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Quincy Enunwa (2014)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 6th round, No. 209 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rex Burkhead (2013)
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daimion Stafford (2013)
Team: Tennessee Titans
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lavonte David (2012)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jared Crick (2012)
Team: Houston Texans
Selected: 4th round, No. 126 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alfonzo Dennard (2012)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 7th round, No. 224 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marcel Jones (2012)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prince Amukamara (2011)
Team: New York Giants
Selected: 1st round, No. 19 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Roy Helu (2011)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 4th round, No. 105 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Henery (2011)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 120 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
DeJon Gomes (2011)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 146 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Niles Paul (2011)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 155 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Keith Williams (2011)
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Selected: 6th round, No. 196 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Eric Hagg (2011)
Team: Cleveland Browns
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ndamukong Suh (2010)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 1st round, No. 2 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Phillip Dillard (2010)
Team: New York Giants
Selected: 4th round, No. 115 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Larry Asante (2010)
Team: Cleveland Browns
Selected: 5th round, No. 160 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cody Glenn (2009)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 158 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Slauson (2009)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 6th round, No. 193 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lydon Murtha (2009)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 7th round, No. 228 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zackary Bowman (2008)
Team: Chicago Bears
Selected: 5th round, No. 142 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carl Nicks (2008)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 5th round, No. 164 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bo Ruud (2008)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 197 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adam Carriker (2007)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 1st round, No. 13 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Jackson (2007)
Team: Green Bay Packers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 63 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stewart Bradley (2007)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 3rd round, No. 87 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jay Moore (2007)
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Selected: 4th round, No. 104 overall
THE WORLD-HERALD
Daniel Bullocks (2006)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sam Koch (2006)
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Le Kevin Smith (2006)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 206 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Titus Adams (2006)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 7th round, No. 220 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fabian Washington (2005)
Team: Oakland Raiders
Selected: 1st round, No. 23 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Barrett Ruud (2005)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 36 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josh Bullocks (2005)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demorrio Williams (2004)
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Selected: 4th round, No. 101 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jammal Lord (2004)
Team: Houston Texans
Selected: 6th round, No. 175 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josh Sewell (2004)
Team: Denver Broncos
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryon Bingham (2004)
Team: San Diego Chargers
Selected: 7th round, No. 204 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trevor Johnson (2004)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chris Kelsay (2003)
Team: Buffalo Bills
Selected: 2nd round, No. 48 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
DeJuan Groce (2003)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 4th round, No. 107 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josh Brown (2003)
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Selected: 7th round, No. 222 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scott Shanle (2003)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 7th round, No. 251 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toniu Fonoti (2002)
Team: San Diego Chargers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Crouch (2002)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 3rd round, No. 95 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Keyuo Craver (2002)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 4th round, No. 125 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tracey Wistrom (2002)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 7th round, No. 250 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kyle Vanden Bosch (2001)
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Selected: 2nd round, No. 34 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dominic Raiola (2001)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 2nd round, No. 50 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carlos Polk (2001)
Team: San Diego Chargers
Selected: 4th round, No. 112 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Correll Buckhalter (2001)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 121 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Russ Hochstein (2001)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 151 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bobby Newcombe (2001)
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Selected: 6th round, No. 166 overall
THE WORLD-HERALD
Dan Alexander (2001)
Team: Tennessee Titans
Selected: 6th round, No. 192 overall
THE WORLD-HERALD
Mike Brown (2000)
Team: Chicago Bears
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steve Warren (2000)
Team: Green Bay Packers
Selected: 3rd round, No. 74 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ralph Brown (2000)
Team: New York Giants
Selected: 5th round, No. 140 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
