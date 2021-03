Former Husker Cethan Carter reportedly signs with the Miami Dolphins

Former Nebraska tight end Cethan Carter has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth $7.8 million, including $2.7 million guaranteed, with the Miami Dolphins.

Carter, who joined the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2017, will be entering his fifth NFL season in 2021. The 25-year-old has seven career receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown. He's primarily been a contributor on special teams and had 10 tackles in 2020.

At Nebraska, Carter started 35 games over four seasons and finished with 59 career catches (fifth all-time among NU tight ends) for 744 yards and four touchdowns. He received All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2015 and 2016.

