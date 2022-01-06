Former Husker coach Mike Riley will lead USFL's New Jersey Generals

Former Nebraska coach Mike Riley has a new job in a new league.

Riley was one of four coaches whose hires were announced Thursday by the USFL, which will begin its season in April.

Riley, who coached at Nebraska from 2015 to 2017, was named the coach of the New Jersey Generals.

"I’m excited personally to coach people at this level because I find them to be very hungry," Riley said in a press release. "Almost all of them had really successful high school careers and college careers, and they get into a league like this because they love to play, and they want to get better. That combination right there is one idea in general that just makes it really fun to coach."

Former Chiefs coach Todd Haley will coach the Tampa Bay Bandits, former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin will coach the Houston Gamblers and former Omaha Nighthawks coach Bart Andrus will coach the Philadelphia Stars.

The new league, which shares a name with the one that played from 1983 to 1985, will announce the coaches of the other four teams at a later date.