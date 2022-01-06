Former Husker coach Mike Riley will lead USFL's New Jersey Generals

Mike Riley went 19-19 during his three seasons as the coach at Nebraska.
Former Nebraska coach Mike Riley has a new job in a new league.
Riley was one of four coaches whose hires were announced Thursday by the USFL, which will begin its season in April.
Riley, who coached at Nebraska from 2015 to 2017, was named the coach of the New Jersey Generals.
"I’m excited personally to coach people at this level because I find them to be very hungry," Riley said in a press release. "Almost all of them had really successful high school careers and college careers, and they get into a league like this because they love to play, and they want to get better. That combination right there is one idea in general that just makes it really fun to coach."
Former Chiefs coach Todd Haley will coach the Tampa Bay Bandits, former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin will coach the Houston Gamblers and former Omaha Nighthawks coach Bart Andrus will coach the Philadelphia Stars.
The new league, which shares a name with the one that played from 1983 to 1985, will announce the coaches of the other four teams at a later date.
Photos: Nebraska fires football coach Mike Riley
Former Nebraska coach Mike Riley, left, and his wife, Dee, center, leave Memorial Stadium following a press conference.
Mike Riley walks down the stairs outside Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf arrives at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf arrives.
Nebraska strenght coach Mark Philipp arrives at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Bob Diaco arrives at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Bob Diaco arrives at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska football player Tristan Gebbia arrives.
Nebraska players Gerald Foster, Tanner Lee and Luke Gifford arrive for a meeting.
Nebraska kicker Drew Brown talks with the media.
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee talks with the media.
Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee talks with the media.
Nebraska offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh leaves Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh leaves Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh leaves Memorial Stadium.
Former Nebraska coach Mike Riley, left, talks with his wife, Dee, as he leaves Memorial Stadium.
Athletic Director Bill Moos prepares to address the media.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos addresses the media about the firing of football coach Mike Riley.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos discusses why he fired Mike Riley.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos discusses the future of Nebraska football.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos fields questions from the media.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos addresses the media.
Former Nebraska coach Mike Riley arrives for a press conference to address his firing.
Former Nebraska coach Mike Riley arrives for a press conference.
Former coach Mike Riley arrives for a press conference.
Former Nebraska football Mike Riley speaks during a press conference to address his firing.
Former Nebraska football Mike Riley reflects on his time at Nebraska.
Former Nebraska football coach Mike Riley speaks during a press conference.
