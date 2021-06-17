Former Husker De'Mornay Pierson-El reportedly signing with Denver Broncos

De'Mornay Pierson-El's dreams of playing in the NFL are still alive after it was reported Thursday that the former Husker is signing with the Denver Broncos.

Pierson-El has bounced around all levels of professional football since his Nebraska career ended in 2017.

He went undrafted the following spring then spent a brief time with the Washington Redskins. He appeared in one game for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, then joined the Salt Lake Stallions of the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

Once that league folded, Pierson-El landed a spot on the Oakland Raiders' practice squad in 2019. After his contract expired at the end of that season, he was drafted by the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL, but that league also suspended operations in the early days of the pandemic.

Pierson-El did get back to the NFL with the Raiders when he was signed to the team's practice squad for a few weeks in September and October 2020. Now he'll get another NFL opportunity with the Broncos, earning a roster spot for training camp after a recent tryout.

Pierson-El has played receiver and returned kicks at his various pro stops. He has yet to play in an NFL game.