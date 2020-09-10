Former Husker Devine Ozigbo placed on injured reserve by Jaguars

Former Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Ozigbo was competing with James Robinson and Chris Thompson for the starting spot in Jacksonville's backfield following the release of Leonard Fournette.

The former Husker may not be out long though. During the 2020 NFL season, a player going on injured reserve is allowed to return after missing only three weeks.

Ozigbo had nine carries for 27 yards and three receptions for 23 yards in 2019 for the Jaguars. He finished his NU career with 419 carries for 2,196 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Nebraska's best NFL combine performances since 1999