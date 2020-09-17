 Skip to main content
Former Husker Freedom Akinmoladun added to Cincinnati Bengals' active roster
FOOTBALL

Former Husker Freedom Akinmoladun added to Cincinnati Bengals' active roster

Freedom Akinmoladun

Freedom Akinmoladun had 106 tackles, including 17 for losses and 12 sacks during his Husker career.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Husker Freedom Akinmoladun has been elevated to the Cincinnati Bengals' active roster for Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Akinmoladun, a defensive tackle, joined the Bengals' practice squad in November 2019, was promoted to the active roster in December and saw action in two of the team's final three games.

Cincinnati is led by former Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor, who is in his second season coaching the Bengals.

As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, Akinmoladun will automatically revert to the practice squad on Friday.

Akinmoladun totaled 106 tackles, including 17 for losses and 12 sacks during his Nebraska career.

