Former Husker Jake Peetz named LSU's offensive coordinator

Nebraska native and former Husker Jake Peetz was hired Wednesday as LSU's offensive coordinator.
This will be Peetz's first job as a coordinator after serving as a position coach the last two years with the Carolina Panthers.
Peetz was born in O'Neill and attended St. Mary's High School, where he received all-state honorable mention in football and basketball.
He originally attended the University of Arizona before transferring to Nebraska and becoming a student assistant for the strength and conditioning staff in 2002. He then walked on to the football team in 2003 and spent the next three seasons as the backup long snapper.
Though he never played, his time at Nebraska helped set him up for a winding career in coaching that has included stops in both college and the NFL.
He got his start at Santa Barbara City College in 2006 then became a defensive assistant at UCLA the next year. He got his first NFL job as a scout for Jack Del Rio's Jacksonville Jaguars in 2008, elevating to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2012.
He spent 2013 as an offensive analyst for Alabama, then returned to the NFL in 2014 as a staff member for Washington. He reunited with Del Rio on the Oakland Raiders' staff in 2015, becoming quarterbacks coach in his third season. Peetz served another stint on Nick Saban's staff in 2018 as an offensive analyst before going back to the NFL.
He became the Carolina Panthers' running backs coach in 2019 and was retained by the team's new staff in 2020, when he served as the quarterbacks coach for offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who recommended him to LSU.
Peetz will be one of two former Huskers on the LSU coaching staff. Former Nebraska quarterback Mickey Joseph has been the Tigers' wide receivers coach since 2017.