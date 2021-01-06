Former Husker Jake Peetz named LSU's offensive coordinator

Nebraska native and former Husker Jake Peetz was hired Wednesday as LSU's offensive coordinator.

This will be Peetz's first job as a coordinator after serving as a position coach the last two years with the Carolina Panthers.

Peetz was born in O'Neill and attended St. Mary's High School, where he received all-state honorable mention in football and basketball.

He originally attended the University of Arizona before transferring to Nebraska and becoming a student assistant for the strength and conditioning staff in 2002. He then walked on to the football team in 2003 and spent the next three seasons as the backup long snapper.

Though he never played, his time at Nebraska helped set him up for a winding career in coaching that has included stops in both college and the NFL.

He got his start at Santa Barbara City College in 2006 then became a defensive assistant at UCLA the next year. He got his first NFL job as a scout for Jack Del Rio's Jacksonville Jaguars in 2008, elevating to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2012.