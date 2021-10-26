Former Husker JD Spielman retires from football during second season at TCU

JD Spielman, who broke records at Nebraska before transferring to TCU, is retiring from football.

TCU coach Gary Patterson announced the news Tuesday. Spielman was in his second season with the Horned Frogs.

“He’s had a great career at Nebraska and then TCU," Patterson said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He’s been a great teammate. He’s been hanging around, he’s been motivational, he’s been all of the above. If I was in his situation, I’m not sure I wouldn’t do the same thing to be honest with you.”

Spielman, recruited to Nebraska by previous coach Mike Riley, spent four seasons with the Huskers. He received All-Big Ten accolades three times and became the first Husker with three 800-yard receiving seasons.

He left Nebraska with career marks of 170 receptions, 2,546 receiving yards, 15 touchdown catches and two return touchdowns. In 2017 he set Nebraska freshman records for receptions (55), receiving yards (830) and all-purpose yards (1,572). He also holds Nebraska's single-game receiving yards record with 209 against Wisconsin in 2018.