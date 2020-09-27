Former Husker Joe Dailey credits his time at Nebraska for some of the best parts of his life

“People went on to call him that afterward,” Dailey said. “That nickname wasn’t a sign of disrespect — that’s how he was referred to. The best way to put it was it wasn’t a good fit when it was all said and done. You can kind of get the writing on the wall as a student-athlete when coaches aren’t being as honest and candid as possible with you. You can read body language and how people say things. When you get that feeling there’s nothing promising for you, you just gotta make a decision on how you want to end your career.”

Dailey long ago decided to use that experience in a positive way. He relates well to struggling players now, he said, because he once was one. As a coach, he has a strong sense of what a reasonable expectation is for a student-athlete and what is “out-of-this-world outrageous.” Instead of volumes and volumes of plays, Dailey’s general approach is to find favorable “genetic matchups” — that is, getting his more talented guy against a defense’s less talented player.

Being a head coach remains a long-term goal for the lifelong assistant. But more importantly, he said, he strives to be a mentor to young people the same way so many people at Nebraska were for him. It’s about football but also much more as he learned from Gill and others all those years ago.