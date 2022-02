Former Husker JoJo Domann records three tackles at Reese's Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — Linebacker JoJo Domann and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt both participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday in their last game action ahead of next month’s NFL combine.

Both former Nebraska defenders were on the American Team, which fell 20-10 to the National Team.

Domann — who has tantalized evaluators all week for his ability to play outside linebacker, safety and perhaps even slot corner — finished with three tackles.

Taylor-Britt didn’t record any statistics but capped a week in which he impressed with not only his coverage talents but also his toughness after not missing practice despite having a tooth chipped and pulled.

The NFL combine runs March 1-7 in Indianapolis. The draft is set for April 28-30. ​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.