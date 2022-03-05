 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Former Husker JoJo Domann runs unofficial 4.64-second 40-yard at NFL combine

Former Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann ran an unofficial 4.64-second 40-yard dash in his first attempt at the NFL combine.

Domann, who came in a 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, is not listed by the NFL combine website as performing any other drills.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

