Former Husker Keith Williams joins Nebraska's recruiting department

LINCOLN — Ahead of a jam-packed month of recruiting visits, Nebraska's football program has added former NU offensive lineman Keith Williams to its recruiting department.
Williams confirmed to The World-Herald that he's now one of the Huskers' assistant directors of player personnel. Williams previously had been the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Bethel University in Tennessee, a NAIA school two hours west of Nashville.
A member of three Big 12 North champion teams 2006-2010, Williams played three seasons in the NFL with the Steelers and Bills before spending three seasons in the Arena Football League. Prior to Bethal, Willams, a native of the St. Louis area, coached three seasons at Missouri Baptist.
On Tuesday, Taylor McDaniel announced she was NU's new director of recruiting.
Meet the 2022 Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
First season at NU: 2018 2022 Salary: $4 million Alma mater: Nebraska
Other coaching stops: UCF (2016-17), Oregon (2009-15), Northern Iowa (2007-08), Kansas State (2006)
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
First season on staff: 2022 2022 Salary: $875,000 Alma mater: Brown
Other coaching stops: Pitt (2019-21), UMass (2014-18), Cleveland Browns (2011-12), Miami (2009-10), Philadelphia Eagles (2008), Pittsburgh Steelers (2004-06), UMass (1998-2003), Brown (1994-97), New Haven (1988-1993), New Hampshire (1986-87), Arizona Wranglers (1984), Brown (1983), Union (1981-82), St. Lawrence (1980)
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
First season on staff: 2018 2022 Salary: $850,000 Alma mater: Iowa
Other coaching stops: UCF (2016-17), Oregon (2014-15, 2010-12), Philadelphia Eagles (2013), Northern Iowa (2004-09), Ellsworth Community College (2003)
Bill Busch, special teams coordinator
First season on staff: 2022 (also an NU analyst 2021, full-time staff 2004-07, grad assistant 1990-93) Salary: $400,000 Alma mater: Nebraska Wesleyan
Other coaching stops: LSU (2018-20), Rutgers (2016-17), Ohio State (2015), Wisconsin (2013-14), Utah State (2009-12), Nebraska (2004-07), Utah (2001-03), Utah (2001-03), New Mexico State (1997-2000), Northern Arizona (1995-96), Wisconsin (1994), Nebraska (1990-93), Nebraska Wesleyan (1989)
Mickey Joseph, wide receivers/pass game coordinator/associate head coach
First season on staff: 2022 2022 Salary: $600,000 Alma mater: Nebraska
Other coaching stops: LSU (2017-21), Louisiana Tech (2016), Grambling State (2014-15), Alcorn State (2013), Langston (2008-12), Desire Street Academy HS (2005-08), Central Oklahoma (2004-05), Nicholls State (2001-03), Alabama State (2000), Tulane (1999), Archbishop Shaw HS (1998), Wayne State (1997), Omaha North HS (1995-96)
Donovan Raiola, offensive line
First season on staff: 2022 2022 Salary: $325,000 Alma mater: Wisconsin
Other coaching stops: Chicago Bears (2018-21), Aurora University (2017), Notre Dame (2015-16), Hawaii (2014), Kapalama HS (2012-13)
Sean Beckton, tight ends
First season on staff: 2018 2022 Salary: $450,000 Alma mater: UCF
Other coaching stops: UCF (2009-17, 1996-2003, 1992-93), Orlando Predators (2008), Mainland HS (1993-96)
Bryan Applewhite, running backs
First season on staff: 2022 2022 Salary: $325,000 Alma mater: Northern Colorado
Other coaching stops: TCU (2020-21), Colorado State (2015-19), Louisiana-Monroe (2010-14), Montana State (2009), Wyoming (2003-08), Northern Colorado (1999-02)
Mike Dawson, defensive front
First season on staff: 2020 (also coached at NU in 2018) 2022 Salary: $550,000 Alma mater: UMass
Other coaching stops: New York Giants (2019), UCF (2016-17), Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15), Boston College (2009-11), Akron (2006-08), New Hampishire (2000-05), Pitt (1999), Maine (1998)
Barrett Ruud, linebackers
First season on staff: 2018 2022 Salary: $325,000 Alma mater: Nebraska
Other coaching stops: UCF (2016-17)
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
First season on staff: 2018 2022 Salary: $450,000 Alma mater: UCF
Other coaching stops: UCF (2015-17, 2013), Southeast Missouri State (2014)
