FOOTBALL

Former Husker Keith Williams joins Nebraska's recruiting department

LINCOLN — Ahead of a jam-packed month of recruiting visits, Nebraska's football program has added former NU offensive lineman Keith Williams to its recruiting department.

Williams confirmed to The World-Herald that he's now one of the Huskers' assistant directors of player personnel. Williams previously had been the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Bethel University in Tennessee, a NAIA school two hours west of Nashville.

A member of three Big 12 North champion teams 2006-2010, Williams played three seasons in the NFL with the Steelers and Bills before spending three seasons in the Arena Football League. Prior to Bethal, Willams, a native of the St. Louis area, coached three seasons at Missouri Baptist.

On Tuesday, Taylor McDaniel announced she was NU's new director of recruiting.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

