Former Husker Khalil Davis picked up by Colts off waivers

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis was picked up off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

He had been waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday to make room on the roster for injury replacements.

According to ESPN, Pittsburgh — where his twin brother Carlos plays — Tennessee and the Los Angeles Chargers also made waiver claims for him, but the Colts had top priority so that's where he landed.

Davis was a sixth-round draft pick of the Bucs in 2020. He appeared in four games during his rookie season, including two in the postseason but was not suited up for the Super Bowl. He hasn't played yet in a game this season.

After redshirting at Nebraska in 2015, Davis became a regular contributor on the defensive line, appearing in 36 games over the next three seasons. He then entered the starting lineup as a senior in 2019 and became a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

He finished his Husker career with 106 tackles, including 23 for loss and 13 sacks. He had eight sacks in 2019.

