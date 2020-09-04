Former Husker Khalil Davis reportedly earns spot on Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis has reportedly survived the NFL’s upcoming cut day and made the 53-man roster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Athletic’s Greg Auman said Davis learned of the news Friday. Davis went to the Bucs in the sixth round of the most recent NFL draft. Auman said on Twitter that Davis “flashed his athleticism in training camp and adds new depth for Bucs’ talented defensive front.”

Davis saw his stock rise in the last year. A third-team All-Big Ten choice by league coaches, he led the Huskers in sacks (eight) and finished with 12 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-1, 308-pounder ran a 4.75-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in February, joining his brother, Carlos, in running two of the fastest recorded times at the event for his position. Carlos was drafted by Pittsburgh.

The Bucs begin their season Sept. 13 at New Orleans and will have a notable Husker flavor including linebacker Lavonte David and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. They open as one of the more interesting squads in the league after signing quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski in the offseason.​

