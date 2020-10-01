 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Husker Lamar Jackson added to New York Jets' active roster
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Former Husker Lamar Jackson added to New York Jets' active roster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson was elevated to the New York Jets' active roster for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound All-Big Ten honoree signed with the Jets in April after not being selected in the NFL draft.

As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, Jackson will automatically revert to the practice squad on Friday.

Jackson had three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 15 passes defended for Nebraska as a senior. He had 123 tackles, six tackles for loss, 27 passes defended and five interceptions during his Husker career.

Nebraska's best NFL combine performances since 1999

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert