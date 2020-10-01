Former Husker Lamar Jackson added to New York Jets' active roster

Former Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson was elevated to the New York Jets' active roster for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound All-Big Ten honoree signed with the Jets in April after not being selected in the NFL draft.
As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, Jackson will automatically revert to the practice squad on Friday.
Jackson had three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 15 passes defended for Nebraska as a senior. He had 123 tackles, six tackles for loss, 27 passes defended and five interceptions during his Husker career.
