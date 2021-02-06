LINCOLN — Lavonte David grew up on one side of South Florida playing football for a Miami Northwestern High School team so dominant it won 30 games in two seasons. He’s become a millionaire on the other side of South Florida, plugging away for a struggling Tampa Bay franchise until, one day last spring, the winningest quarterback of them all, Tom Brady, picked David’s team to join and eventually lead to a NFC title.

In between the Bulls and the Buccaneers, he spent four years 1,600 miles away from home.

“I actually fell in love with the Midwest,” the former Husker linebacker said a week before he’d play in the biggest game of his life, Super Bowl 55. “Being away, being able to focus on what I wanted to focus on.”

Two seasons at a junior college in Fort Scott, Kansas. Two more at Nebraska, where David rewrote the record books with 285 tackles in just 27 games. Thirteen stops in his NU debut. Thirteen more the week after that. On and on it went, David showing off his unique instinct for smashing a running play to bits before it ever reached the line of scrimmage. Maybe he made the tackle. Maybe someone else did. But the play was stopped cold on the arrival of his frame into the blocking scheme.

David’s skillset is a key reason why Tampa Bay had the league’s No. 1 rush defense in 2019 and 2020. It’s why he landed on NFL.com’s All-Decade team and why, after the final year of his contract in Tampa, he could be a coveted free agent.

But the other thing that’s most notable about David — his quiet, understated nature — has kept some fans from knowing how central he is to Tampa’s Super Bowl run. Brady — winner of six Super Bowls with the Patriots — gets much of the spotlight. The Buccaneers’ talented receivers get their share. On defense, Ndamukong Suh, the former Husker great who could cement a Hall-of-Fame call with a Lombardi Trophy, has a presence and ease with the moment. David’s teammate at middle linebacker, Devin White, is funny and, by his own admission “full of energy.” He spent his 45 minutes Monday between telling jokes and stories.

David’s first question on Monday came from the World-Herald. He fielded several more from local media outlets, as well. He runs fast and sometimes nearly silent.

“He’s so laid-back that he don’t even like being in the spotlight,” White said. “He’s about his business, letting his business show.”

No. 54 has one serious business meeting on Sunday. If he and his teammates close the deal and beat one of the greatest offenses in NFL history, the Kansas City Chiefs, it’ll be proof that patience, long one of David’s virtues, paid off in the pros like it did after high school when, unlike many of his teammates, David had to prove himself first in junior college and Nebraska before he could make it in the NFL.

His size — 6-foot-1, 225 pounds in college — was as unassuming as Suh’s was prominent. Suh filled a room. David could take it by stealth. They missed each other by a year at Nebraska, with Suh graduating in 2009 and David arriving in 2010.

“He’s told me before ‘if you would have played with me, you would have been a first-round pick,’” David said of Suh. “And I said, if you would’ve played with me, you would have been the No. 1 overall pick.’”

Suh went second overall. David was picked in the second round, the eighth overall linebacker selected. In a draft full of great ‘backers — including Luke Kuechly and Bobby Wagner — David has more solo tackles than all of them and more sacks than all but four. He started from the very beginning, too. David said his time in Bo Pelini’s defense — based on a variety of NFL schemes — prepared him for the pros.

“It helped me transition to the league as far as terminology and stuff like that,” David said. “I was able to catch on real fast when I got here.”

His first coach was Greg Schiano, who is now at Rutgers. Schiano’s stint in the league was short-lived and roundly criticized; after getting fired after the 2013 campaign — a 4-12 season — he wasn’t a head coach again until 2020. David played for two more coaches — Lovie Smith and Dirk Koetter — over the next five seasons. He was a captain for all of them, the stalwart, consistent performer in a franchise full of inconsistency, especially on offense, where quarterback Jameis Winston threw touchdowns — and interceptions — with frequency.

David isn’t a screamer as a captain. He prefers a “service” approach, and mentioned his Christian faith being a guide. It was hard, early on, not always having the answers to teammates’ questions. Now, as the longest-tenured player on the team, he knows everything.

“My main thing is to be a helping hand,” David said. “I’m not a yeller, I’m not going to yell at you, I’m not going to curse at you, I’m going to pull you to the side and just talk to you like a man. Guys respect that and take that well.”

White, in his second year out of LSU, has appreciated the approach.

“He’s taught me a lot — still teaching me a lot,” White said.

White, in turn, has tried to get David more involved with in-game competitions between the two of them.

David quote “I’m not a yeller, I’m not going to yell at you, I’m not going to curse at you, I’m going to pull you to the side and just talk to you like a man." — Lavonte David

“Let’s see who can come up with the biggest play first,” White said. “Whoever come up with the biggest play, that person has to pay the other person $1000. Little stuff I’m able to throw into our game to make it more interesting. But, from the classroom, to off the field, taking care of yourself, making sure you’re available for the game, he’s done taught me a lot, and I can’t thank him enough.”

David’s biggest plays Sunday may not be made in the run game. It could come when he’s applying another of his talents: Covering tight ends.

In a league full of elite pass-catching tight ends, it’s getting harder and harder for linebackers to cover them man-to-man. Often safeties, or hybrid nickel corners, take the job. David’s still quick enough, for the most part, and when Tampa’s defense goes to an aggressive man-to-man scheme — which has helped frustrate Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs — David may find himself in coverage.

He’ll have to blanket the best in the NFL — the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.

Kelce, who just completed his third All-Pro season, had 105 catches for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. In two playoff games, he’s caught 21 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s a guy who’s a tight end and moves like a wide receiver,” David said of the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Kelce. “He’s definitely one of those guys you have to account for.”

Kelce is part of a Chiefs’ offense that plots clever plays but creates yards and points out of broken-down schemes, as well. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes can throw the ball from any angle to nearly any distance on the field. David and his teammates can’t cover for a few seconds. Plays extend on and on, David said, as the Chiefs “make their hay.”

If the Buccaneers can do that — and Brady does what he’s done six different times in his career — David could be celebrating a title and getting the recognition that has eluded him for much of his NFL career.

David wasn’t about to get too high thinking about it last week. His style is stay steady, solid, ready.

“This year, it’s been that moment — having a lot of televised games, obviously going to the playoffs and being in this position, a lot of people can see why I feel like I should be rated one of the best linebackers in this game,” David said. “Being able to go out on this stage, the Super Bowl and put it on display, there are definitely people who may turn their heads and see the type of football player I am or the type of football player they’ve been missing for the past nine years or whatever.

“I really don’t try to get all caught up in it,” David said. “I just go out there and play the game the best way I play.”

Our best Husker football photos from the 2020 season

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.