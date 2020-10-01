 Skip to main content
Former Husker Lavonte David named NFC defensive player of the month
FOOTBALL

Former Husker Lavonte David named NFC defensive player of the month

Lavonte David

Tampa Bay's Lavonte David has 24 tackles in three games this season.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Nebraska linebacker and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Lavonte David earned NFC defensive player of the month honors for September.

The award, announced Thursday, is the first of David's career.

David helped Tampa Bay to a 2-1 record, posting 24 tackles, including two tackles for loss, with one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two passes defended. The Buccaneers defense ranks fourth in the NFL in total defense and seventh in scoring defense. 

Since 2012, David leads the NFL with 15 fumble recoveries and ranks third with 118 tackles for loss. 

During his two-year career with the Huskers, David was a first-team All-American and the 2011 Big Ten linebacker of the year. He set a school record with 152 tackles in 2010 and ranks fourth all-time at Nebraska with 285 tackles.

