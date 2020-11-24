Former Husker Luke Gifford suspended for violating NFL's PED policy

Former Husker linebacker Luke Gifford was suspended by the NFL for two games for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

He'll be eligible to return for the Dallas Cowboys' game on Dec. 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gifford went undrafted in 2019 but is in his second season with the Cowboys. He's played in 12 games during his career — six last year, six this year — almost exclusively on special teams. He has nine total tackles.

At Nebraska, Gifford was a team captain as a senior in 2018 and started all 12 games that season. The Lincoln Southeast graduate finished his Husker career with 109 total tackles, including 15.5 for loss and 7 sacks.

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.