Former Husker Luke Gifford suspended for violating NFL's PED policy
FOOTBALL

Luke Gifford

Luke Gifford has played almost exclusively on special teams in his time with the Dallas Cowboys.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Husker linebacker Luke Gifford was suspended by the NFL for two games for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

He'll be eligible to return for the Dallas Cowboys' game on Dec. 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gifford went undrafted in 2019 but is in his second season with the Cowboys. He's played in 12 games during his career — six last year, six this year — almost exclusively on special teams. He has nine total tackles.

At Nebraska, Gifford was a team captain as a senior in 2018 and started all 12 games that season. The Lincoln Southeast graduate finished his Husker career with 109 total tackles, including 15.5 for loss and 7 sacks.

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

