Former Husker Luke McCaffrey abruptly leaves Louisville

Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey — who left the Husker football program in January — has now departed from his new school, Louisville, before even attending a training camp.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield announced the news on a local radio station Wednesday morning. He said McCaffrey arrived last week, participated in 3 or 4 offseason workouts, and left. McCaffrey will be transferring for the second time in six months.

McCaffrey threw for 466 yards and rushed for 364 last season for NU. He started two games — a win over Penn State and a loss to Illinois — before being replaced by Adrian Martinez, who re-won his starting job.

McCaffrey played only intermittently the rest of the 2020 season and declined to participate in the Rutgers game, taking off his pads after warmups. He transferred from the program roughly one month later.

“I not only want to keep him at quarterback, I want to give him an opportunity to compete for the job," Frost said four days before McCaffrey officially transferred. "... I think he’s crazy if he doesn’t want to stay at quarterback, because I think he can be really good at it.”