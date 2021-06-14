Former Husker Luke McCaffrey finds another new landing spot

Former Husker quarterback Luke McCaffrey announced Monday he's transferring to Rice.

This will be his second college since he decided to leave Nebraska in January. First he chose Louisville, but he left there after only a few workouts because he wanted an opportunity to be a starting quarterback, according to the Louisville head coach.

Now he'll head to Rice — a Conference USA school in Houston, Texas known for its high academic standards — though he may still have to compete for the starting job there as well.

Rice played only five games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and redshirt freshman JoVoni Johnson started the last two. He threw for 225 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 83 yards, and returns in 2021.

The Owls also have a pair of sophomore quarterbacks in Wiley Green and TJ McMahon. Graduate transfer Jake Constantine from Weber State also joined the team this spring.