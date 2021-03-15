Former Husker Maliek Collins reportedly signs one-year deal with Houston Texans

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Maliek Collins has reportedly reached agreement with the Houston Texans on a one-year contract worth $6 million.

Collins will be entering his sixth NFL season in 2021. He spent the first four with the Dallas Cowboys, who selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. He played in 12 games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Collins recorded 15 total tackles last season but did not record a sack or tackle for loss. He had 14.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss during his four seasons in Dallas.

Collins was on a one-year contract worth $5.75 million last season with the Raiders.

At Nebraska, Collins was a team captain in 2015 and twice made the All-Big Ten second team. He had eight sacks and 23 tackles during his three-year Husker career, leaving early to enter the NFL.

