Former Husker Mick Tingelhoff passes away at age 81

Tingelhoff went undrafted in 1962, with only the Vikings showing interest in the 6-foot-2, 237-pounder and signing him for $11,000 to play linebacker. He received his big break in training camp when the team waived its starting center and moved the rookie to offense.

By the time he retired after the 1978 campaign, Tingelhoff had started 19 playoff games in addition to his regular-season iron man streak and played in four Super Bowls. While snapping balls to the ever-scrambling Tarkenton, he helped Minnesota secure 10 division titles in 11 years beginning in 1968. He was a seven-time All-NFL center (1964-70) and blocked for running back Chuck Foreman during three 1,000-yard rushing seasons (1975-77).

The father of three children — two boys and a girl — turned to brokering stocks and commercial real estate development after retiring at age 38.

“It was a lot of fun," Tingelhoff once said. “I really enjoyed football. And I got out of it in good shape.”

Indeed, he said in 2005, he was “luckier than hell” that he never underwent a single surgery during his career. But he began suffering from memory loss in the mid-2000s and eventually had Vikings teammates speak for him at his Hall of Fame induction.