Former Husker Mickey Joseph finalizing a deal to join Nebraska as wide receivers coach

Joseph can fill one half of each role and provides NU with immediate entry points into New Orleans — which produced former Huskers Stanley Morgan and Cethan Carter — and credibility with Nebraska’s current receivers. While leading pass-catchers Samori Touré and Austin Allen are moving on, Nebraska likes its young talent, which includes Omar Manning, Zavier Betts and a trio of freshmen — Kamonte Grimes, Shawn Hardy and Latrell Neville — who redshirted in 2021. Nebraska has two receiver commits in the 2022 class in Victor Jones and Grant Page, and it's likely the Huskers at least take a shot at current LSU commit De'coldest Crawford, who has more than 2,000 receiving yards in his career. He conducted an in-home visit with Joseph this week, as did Shazz Preston, the top receiver in the state and a Top 100 prospect.