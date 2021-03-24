Former Husker Ndamukong Suh reportedly re-signing with Tampa Bay

Former Nebraska standout Ndamukong Suh is reportedly staying with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The defensive lineman has reached a one-year contract worth up to $10 million, according to reports.

Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht, a Nebraska native, has been busy this offseason keeping Suh and other key members of the Bucs' team on the roster. Former Husker Lavonte David signed a two-year contract extension, and Boys Town graduate Shaq Barrett signed a four-year contract extension.

The 34-year-old, who was named to the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s, recorded 7½ sacks in 2020.