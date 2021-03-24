Former Husker Ndamukong Suh reportedly re-signing with Tampa Bay

Former Nebraska standout Ndamukong Suh is reportedly staying with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The defensive lineman has reached a one-year contract worth up to $10 million, according to reports.
Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht, a Nebraska native, has been busy this offseason keeping Suh and other key members of the Bucs' team on the roster. Former Husker Lavonte David signed a two-year contract extension, and Boys Town graduate Shaq Barrett signed a four-year contract extension.
The 34-year-old, who was named to the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s, recorded 7½ sacks in 2020.
Suh, who is entering his 12th NFL season, has 593 tackles and 71 sacks in 184 career games, including the postseason. The second overall draft pick in 2010 has also played for the Detroit Lions (2010-14), Miami Dolphins (2015-17) and L.A. Rams (2018).