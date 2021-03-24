 Skip to main content
Former Husker Ndamukong Suh reportedly re-signing with Tampa Bay
FOOTBALL

Former Husker Ndamukong Suh reportedly re-signing with Tampa Bay

Ndamukong Suh

Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh recorded 7½ sacks in 2020, including six during the regular season.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Nebraska standout Ndamukong Suh is reportedly staying with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The defensive lineman has reached a one-year contract worth up to $10 million, according to reports.

Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht, a Nebraska native, has been busy this offseason keeping Suh and other key members of the Bucs' team on the roster. Former Husker Lavonte David signed a two-year contract extension, and Boys Town graduate Shaq Barrett signed a four-year contract extension.

The 34-year-old, who was named to the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s, recorded 7½ sacks in 2020.

Suh, who is entering his 12th NFL season, has 593 tackles and 71 sacks in 184 career games, including the postseason. The second overall draft pick in 2010 has also played for the Detroit Lions (2010-14), Miami Dolphins (2015-17) and L.A. Rams (2018).

Suh is one of the most dominant players in Husker history. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist and All-American in 2009 while also winning the Lombardi Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award.

