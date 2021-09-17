Former Husker Nick Gates breaks leg in New York Giants game Thursday

Former Husker offensive lineman Nick Gates reportedly underwent surgery Friday morning after breaking his leg Thursday night in the New York Giants' loss at Washington.

Gates' gruesome injury occurred in the first quarter when a Washington player rolled up on his lower left leg. Gates had to be carted off the field and stayed in a nearby hospital overnight while awaiting surgery.

Gates will miss the rest of this season but is expected to make a full recovery in time for 2022.

“I think the team had a little bit of a gut-punch seeing a guy like that who’s a strong leader,” Giants coach coach Joe Judge said, according to the New York Daily News. “He’s an all-in team guy. A very selfless player. He’s been a great leader.”

Gates, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, was elected a team captain ahead of this season. He'd started 19 consecutive games for the Giants, including Thursday's game as a left guard. He's primarily played center during his NFL career.

Gates is under contract with the Giants through the 2022 season.