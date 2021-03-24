Former Husker Niko Cooper transfers to Western Kentucky

Former Nebraska outside linebacker Niko Cooper, who entered the transfer portal recently, will now play football at Western Kentucky.
WKU announced Cooper’s addition on Wednesday. He joins former Husker guard Boe Wilson as ex-NU players to join the Hilltoppers in the offseason.
2021 Nebraska football Pro Day
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH
Tags
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.
Sam McKewon
Reporter - Nebraska athletics
Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today