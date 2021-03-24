 Skip to main content
Former Husker Niko Cooper transfers to Western Kentucky
FOOTBALL

Former Husker Niko Cooper transfers to Western Kentucky

Former Nebraska outside linebacker Niko Cooper, who entered the transfer portal recently, will now play football at Western Kentucky.

WKU announced Cooper’s addition on Wednesday. He joins former Husker guard Boe Wilson as ex-NU players to join the Hilltoppers in the offseason.

2021 Nebraska football Pro Day

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

