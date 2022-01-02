Former Husker O-line coach Greg Austin hired by Florida International

Austin will be the offensive line coach for the Panthers, who recently hired former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre as their new head coach.

Austin had spent most of the last six seasons working for Scott Frost, who fired Austin, along with three other Husker offensive assistants, in early November. Since then, former NU running backs coach Ryan Held has taken an offensive coordinator job at North Alabama. It’s not clear whether former quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and former offensive coordinator Matt Lubick will seek employment in this hiring cycle.