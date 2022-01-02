 Skip to main content
Former Husker O-line coach Greg Austin hired by Florida International
FOOTBALL

Greg Austin speaks at Memorial Stadium in August.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Husker football offensive coordinator Mark Whipple speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Former Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin confirmed Sunday that he will take a new job at Florida International.

Austin will be the offensive line coach for the Panthers, who recently hired former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre as their new head coach.

The news was first reported by ESPN.

Austin had spent most of the last six seasons working for Scott Frost, who fired Austin, along with three other Husker offensive assistants, in early November. Since then, former NU running backs coach Ryan Held has taken an offensive coordinator job at North Alabama. It’s not clear whether former quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and former offensive coordinator Matt Lubick will seek employment in this hiring cycle.

