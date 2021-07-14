Former Husker player and coach Frank Solich announces retirement as Ohio coach

Former Nebraska football coach Frank Solich is stepping down as Ohio's head coach to focus on his health, the university announced Wednesday.

In sixteen seasons with the Bobcats, the 76-year-old Solich had 11 bowl appearances and four Mid-American Conference East titles.

"After fifty-five years in coaching, including 16 at Ohio University, it is time for me to step away to focus on a cardiovascular health issue," Solich said in a statement. "I've appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years, and I know they will continue to support Coach (Tim) Albin. After working directly with Tim for 21 consecutive years, including six at the University of Nebraska, it's clear to me he is prepared to continue our work and move the program forward. I am happy for Tim and his family."

Solich, who was named the MAC coach of the year in 2016, owns a career coaching record of 173-101. His 173 overall wins rank as the fourth most among active NCAA FBS coaches. He is the winningest head coach in MAC history with 115 — second-most in program history behind Don Peden (121; 1924-46), while his 77 conference-only wins rank second to former Central Michigan coach Herb Deromedi's 90.