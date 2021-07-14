Former Husker player and coach Frank Solich announces retirement as Ohio coach

Former Nebraska football coach Frank Solich is stepping down as Ohio's head coach to focus on his health, the university announced Wednesday.
In sixteen seasons with the Bobcats, the 76-year-old Solich had 11 bowl appearances and four Mid-American Conference East titles.
"After fifty-five years in coaching, including 16 at Ohio University, it is time for me to step away to focus on a cardiovascular health issue," Solich said in a statement. "I've appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years, and I know they will continue to support Coach (Tim) Albin. After working directly with Tim for 21 consecutive years, including six at the University of Nebraska, it's clear to me he is prepared to continue our work and move the program forward. I am happy for Tim and his family."
Solich, who was named the MAC coach of the year in 2016, owns a career coaching record of 173-101. His 173 overall wins rank as the fourth most among active NCAA FBS coaches. He is the winningest head coach in MAC history with 115 — second-most in program history behind Don Peden (121; 1924-46), while his 77 conference-only wins rank second to former Central Michigan coach Herb Deromedi's 90.
"We are so grateful for all that Coach Solich has given to Ohio University and, especially, to our football program," Ohio Athletic Director Julie Cromer said. "He has elevated our program to incredible heights and his legacy rests not only in the on-the-field accomplishments, but also in the lives of hundreds of Bobcats who learned about football—and life—from Coach. I am excited that he has agreed to serve as a close advisor to me and as a resource to our students, coaches and staff. We look forward to opportunities in the coming year to show our appreciation for Coach Solich and to celebrate his legacy."
Under Solich, Ohio has had a run of 12-straight non-losing seasons, including 11 winning campaigns and six years with at least nine victories.
"Coach Solich has been a deeply valued part of the Ohio University family not only for his record on the field but also for his support of student athletes and their success at OHIO and after graduation," Ohio President Hugh Sherman said. "I'm thankful for his leadership and for the continuity that Tim Albin will bring as he steps into the role of head football coach. He knows our program and our players and has been a significant part of the team's success."
Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Tim Albin, who coached with Solich at Nebraska from 2000-03, has agreed to a four-year contract to be the Bobcats' head coach.
"It is truly an honor to lead the Ohio University football program and I want to express my gratitude to President Sherman and Director of Athletics Julie Cromer for their belief in me," said Albin. "I am forever indebted to Coach Solich for all that he has offered me and taught me through the years, and I know he will always be part of our program. Our team will provide an unmatched student-athlete experience both on and off the field and we will graduate young men prepared to succeed in life. With the help of our incredible staff I know great things lie ahead, and our work continues."
Solich was a Nebraska fullback for Bob Devaney in the 1960s. He then become a Husker assistant for Tom Osborne in 1979 and coached running backs until 1997. He then succeeded Osborne as head coach following Osborne's retirement.