FOOTBALL

Former Husker Prince Amukamara signs with Arizona Cardinals

Prince Amukamara

Prince Amukamara spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Husker cornerback Prince Amukamara has signed with his hometown NFL team.

Amukamara, who grew up in Glendale, signed with the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad on Tuesday. He had been a free agent since he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders before the season started.

Though Amukamara is on the practice squad, he could make his debut this weekend. NFL rules this season allow teams to expand their game-day rosters to 55 by elevating two players from the practice squad.

This will be Amukamara's 10th NFL season. 

He spent the past three seasons with the Chicago Bears and started 15 games in 2019. He recorded 53 tackles, 10 pass breakups and forced and recovered a fumble.

Amukamara has also played with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016) and New York Giants (2011-15), the team that selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft. He signed as a free agent with the Raiders in May but was released Aug. 31.

Amukamara has 476 tackles and 10 career interceptions in 113 games.

As a team captain at Nebraska in 2010, Amukamara was first-team All-America and All-Big 12, as well as the conference’s defensive player of the year and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation’s best defensive back.

Also on Tuesday, the New York Jets elevated former Husker cornerback Lamar Jackson to the active roster. Jackson, who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent, has appeared in two games this season.

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

